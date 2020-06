bangladesh

* 46 more die, total 1,095

* 3,471 new infected, total 81,523

* Samples tested in 24 hours - 15,990

* Of the deceased, 37 are male and 9 female

* 28 people died in hospitals and 9 at home

* 436 more taken to isolation

* Recovery rate - 21.16, Mortality rate-1.34

World

* Total active cases - 7,647,941

* Total deaths - 425,044