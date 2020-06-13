

Two doctors die of C-19 in Dhaka Two doctors die of C-19 in Dhaka

Prof Zahirul of BSMMU's paediatrics surgery department lost the battle for his life in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Friday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago but was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital last week as his condition began to deteriorate, according to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua.

Dr Mahmud Monowar, assistant professor of cardiology in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, died from COVID-19 on Friday.

"His oxygen saturation level was dropping. As a result he moved into Dhaka Medical College's ICU," he said.

"He was a very proficient doctor and made many contributions to medical education. This is a big loss for us," added Kanak.

