

Budget meant for saving people: Mustafa Kamal

He said, "We have attached importance to providing food to people, job to jobless ones and treatment of sick people in this budget."

Kamal made the comments at a post-Budget 2020-21 virtual press conference on Friday.

Planning Minister MA Manna, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaq, Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, NBR chairman and other secretaries were present at the press conference.

The Minister said, "We will be able to implement this budget in the way we have prepared it. We hope that coronavirus won't last long."

The Minister said, "We will achieve, as the IMF says, 9.5 percent growth in the 2020-21 fiscal year."

"In the meantime, we have built physical infrastructures. So we believe,

we can implement a budget of Tk5, 68,000 crore."

Explaining the huge budget, Mustafa Kamal said, "I know this budget is different, as I said before. Since the normal path was closed for us, we had to do the work in a different way. That's why, you may see, many will feel a lot of inconsistency but there was no way to us."

Kamal said the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was prepared prioritizing what the world was thinking about our country in the context of global coronavirus pandemic.

"We prioritized two aspects - our glorious economic achievement before the coronavirus pandemic and now, after the pandemic, we are considering what the world is thinking about our economy," the minister said.

He further said, "We focused on the thinking of the IMF and the World Bank and took their opinion into consideration while preparing the budget."

"We will be able to implement the budget just as the budget was arranged," the minister hoped.

Kamal said funds were not a problem for reviving the health sector and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, which has inflicted both lives and livelihoods.

More budgetary allocation will be provided to the Health Ministry as long as they ensure health service in the country, he said on Friday during an online post-budget briefing.

The budget proposal was prepared amid unusual circumstances, Kamal said before adding that it was not a normal and a traditional budget.

We didn't think about where the funds would come from. Lives must be saved; jobs must be created and rural and macro-economy must be revived.

"We will bring the money no matter how much we need," he said.

"Considering these things, we will spend first and earn later. We must save lives first. Then we can think about funds,"Kamal said.

He was confident that the government would be able to implement the Tk568, 000 crore budget.

He said, "This year's budget is not a conventional budget. This budget was prepared with the views of all those who have domestic and foreign economic think tanks including the World Bank, IMF as well as past achievements and experiences."

Bangladesh will be able to achieve the GDP growth target if it can tackle the COVID-19 crisis well, he added.

"We have to make arrangements to deal with the coronavirus situation," he said.

"In the meantime, we have created 100 economic zones. One crore people will be employed in these zones. The bank interest rate has been raised to 9 percent. This will increase investment in the country."

In the last five years, he said, the government had been able to achieve the growth targets set in the budget and hoped this time too it would be able to achieve 8.2 percent growth.

He said it was not the government's responsibility to boost the capital market. The job of the government is to make the country's economy dynamic. And if the country's economy is dynamic, the capital market will be strong.

The Agriculture Minister said earlier only one crop was produced in the coastal area. "Now our scientists have researched and invented salt tolerant crops. The coast is now producing watermelon and mug pulses, which has never happened before."









There will be all kinds of support for coastal farmers. Necessary technology including free fertilizer and seeds will be provided to the coastal farmers affected by cyclone Ampan.

Abu Hena Rahmotul Mumin, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), said the 5 per cent increase in the supplementary duty on mobile usage was tolerable in the 2020-21 budget proposal.



