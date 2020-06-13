Video
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:07 AM
Minister Mozammel, wife test C-19 positive

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has been infected with the novel coronavirus.
His wife Laila Arjumand Banu and private secretary Habibur Rahman have also tested positive, the ministry said on Friday after the test results came.
They underwent the test on Thursday after having  
Covid-19 symptoms, according to a statement.
All three are taking treatment at home following doctor's advice, it said and added the minister sought everyone's blessings for their recovery.
Mozammel, 73, is the second minister to catch the respiratory disease amid a deadly outbreak.
Last week, Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was flown to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka after being infected.
Bangladesh on Friday reported 46 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the most in a single day, raising the body count to 1,095.




The tally of infections surged by 3,471, the biggest jump in a daily count, in the 24 hours to 8am, taking the caseload to 81,523.    -bdnews24.com


