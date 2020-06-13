

Turn microwave on, spice up dining experience

With the limited free time on hands due to work-from-home, people are seeking for easy recipes on YouTube to cook the perfect dish for their significant others. They look forward to using a microwave oven as most of the households have one and because this appliance saves time in everyday lives.

To facilitate easy cooking solutions at every household, Singer Bangladesh is offering discounts up to 20 per cent on the diverse collection of microwave ovens through online sales. In the solo and microwave combination cooking ovens, heating and cooking will be more comfortable than ever before. Baking pizza, pasta or cake of your own choice would be a lot easier in the ovens with grill option. Used properly, you can not only cook or bake different food items, but you will also be able to quickly make your favorite snacks to enjoy with the movie or TV series.

Here are some easy recipes you can try at your home by using a microwave oven.

Turn microwave on, spice up dining experience

Ingredients

Chicken (1 kg), ginger paste (2 tbsp), onion paste (2 tbsp), garlic paste (1/2 tbsp), mawa (1 tbsp), almond paste (1 tbsp), pistachio paste (1 tbsp), cumin powder (1/2 tsp), garam masala powder (1/2 tsp), milk (1/2 cup), bereshta or fried onions (1/2 cup), yogurt (1/2 cup), coconut milk (1/2 cup), pistachio, raisin, aloo bukhara, sugar, salt, and saffron.

Method

Fry onions at first. Just julienne some onions, put in the microwave by using an oven-proof dish. Add all the ingredients, sugar (to your taste), and chili to marinate the chicken. Put on the lid and set the oven on high heat for 10 minutes and viola. Oil-free healthy chicken korma will be ready to serve.

Potato chips

Ingredients

Potato, butter, salt, and pepper.

Turn microwave on, spice up dining experience

Slice up the potato in thinnest possible pieces. Butter an oven-proof plate and set the potato slices side by side, but do not pile on top of each other. Fry them in the oven for 3 minutes. Remove the plate from the oven. Turn the chips and re-heat for another 3 minutes. Sprinkle salt and some pepper and enjoy instant potato chips.

Coffee cake mug

Ingredients

Egg (1 piece), sugar (2 tsp), a pinch of salt, pistachio, milk (1 cup), cocoa powder (1/2 tsp), baking soda (1/4 tsp) and all-purpose flour (2 tbsp)









Method

Beat the egg in a coffee mug. Add sugar, salt, cocoa powder, pistachio, baking soda (one by one) and mix it well. Add milk and flour into the mixture and give it a proper mix. Place the mug in a microwave for 4 minutes. Remove the mug once it's done. As the mug starts to cool down, add some chocolate sprinkles, and enjoy it with a spoon.

Papad fry

Just take one papad out of the packet, brush it with a little bit of vegetable oil and place it in the microwave over a net tray for only 45 seconds. Take it out and enjoy your favorite snack. Many households in Dhaka city have nuclear families where both husband and wife earn for living. Therefore, it is likely that they vastly depend on the restaurants to dine in or take out, maybe even take advantage of the available food delivery system. But the situation is not the same now. People are staying home due to mandatory general holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the restaurants are closed, and people are hesitant to order food from outside due to the hygiene factors. Hence, people have turned to cook for themselves.With the limited free time on hands due to work-from-home, people are seeking for easy recipes on YouTube to cook the perfect dish for their significant others. They look forward to using a microwave oven as most of the households have one and because this appliance saves time in everyday lives.To facilitate easy cooking solutions at every household, Singer Bangladesh is offering discounts up to 20 per cent on the diverse collection of microwave ovens through online sales. In the solo and microwave combination cooking ovens, heating and cooking will be more comfortable than ever before. Baking pizza, pasta or cake of your own choice would be a lot easier in the ovens with grill option. Used properly, you can not only cook or bake different food items, but you will also be able to quickly make your favorite snacks to enjoy with the movie or TV series.Here are some easy recipes you can try at your home by using a microwave oven.Oil-free chicken kormaIngredientsChicken (1 kg), ginger paste (2 tbsp), onion paste (2 tbsp), garlic paste (1/2 tbsp), mawa (1 tbsp), almond paste (1 tbsp), pistachio paste (1 tbsp), cumin powder (1/2 tsp), garam masala powder (1/2 tsp), milk (1/2 cup), bereshta or fried onions (1/2 cup), yogurt (1/2 cup), coconut milk (1/2 cup), pistachio, raisin, aloo bukhara, sugar, salt, and saffron.MethodFry onions at first. Just julienne some onions, put in the microwave by using an oven-proof dish. Add all the ingredients, sugar (to your taste), and chili to marinate the chicken. Put on the lid and set the oven on high heat for 10 minutes and viola. Oil-free healthy chicken korma will be ready to serve.Potato chipsIngredientsPotato, butter, salt, and pepper.MethodSlice up the potato in thinnest possible pieces. Butter an oven-proof plate and set the potato slices side by side, but do not pile on top of each other. Fry them in the oven for 3 minutes. Remove the plate from the oven. Turn the chips and re-heat for another 3 minutes. Sprinkle salt and some pepper and enjoy instant potato chips.Coffee cake mugIngredientsEgg (1 piece), sugar (2 tsp), a pinch of salt, pistachio, milk (1 cup), cocoa powder (1/2 tsp), baking soda (1/4 tsp) and all-purpose flour (2 tbsp)MethodBeat the egg in a coffee mug. Add sugar, salt, cocoa powder, pistachio, baking soda (one by one) and mix it well. Add milk and flour into the mixture and give it a proper mix. Place the mug in a microwave for 4 minutes. Remove the mug once it's done. As the mug starts to cool down, add some chocolate sprinkles, and enjoy it with a spoon.Papad fryJust take one papad out of the packet, brush it with a little bit of vegetable oil and place it in the microwave over a net tray for only 45 seconds. Take it out and enjoy your favorite snack.