Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:06 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Aziz MD Shah Nur E

Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

The whole world is shivering with the fear of corona. Recently Bangladesh has ranked 20th among the top twenty counties in the world in terms of the number of people infected with covid-19. But it is not impossible to defeat corona. As a corona survivor and scientist I have invented a recipe, which is a hot drink. I want to say that you can develop your immunity to prevent the coronavirus. You can use the hot drink with your medicine for symptoms   prescribed by your doctor. So you can prevent the coronavirus infection or may even defeat death.
I know some people who are taking this hot drink and steam with the symptom's medicine suggested by their doctor and they recovered within 07 to 15 days from the COVID-19 disaster.
The recipe is made by using natural ingredients. You can make this magical elixir for developing your immunity and prevent the disaster of COVID-19. This is very much cost friendly.
Ingredients
1. Turmeric Powder- ½ (Half) tsp
2. Black pepper powder- ½(Half) tsp
3. Ginger paste or powder - ½ (Half) tsp
4. Lemon juice- ½ (half) tsp
5. Water--1 liter
Method:
Mix the 4 ingredients with 01 liter water   and boil for 05 minutes, the drink and steam is prepared. You can drink three or four times and you can take this hearty drink one or two times in a day. Moreover this drink can be used for cooking your regular meals like daal or sabji. Again, you can also add the honey and more lemon juice with the drink for better taste.
Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

Heath benefits of the ingredients:
* Turmeric: This miracle spice supports the overall health of the cardiovascular system. Its powerful antioxidant properties fight excess free radicals in the body for saving the damage of the cells and protecting the cardiovascular system and destroy the viruses.
* Black pepper: This is doing Anti-bacterial/Anti-Viral fight against infections and also protects from other diseases and cleaning the respiratory organs.
* Ginger: Ginger fights against different types of bacteria and virus infections   and inflammatory diseases. It also stops the growth of different types of bacteria and virus inside the body.
* Lemon: Lemon provides vitamin C and gives  a number of health benefits.  Lemons may aid weight loss and reduce risk of heart disease, kidney stones, digestive issues, and cancer.
* Water: - Drinking water helps to thin the mucus lining in your airways and lungs. Dehydration can cause that mucus to thicken and get sticky, which slows down overall respiration and makes you more susceptible to illness, allergies and other respiratory problems (Body needs water to breathe: the lungs consist of 85 per cent water).
Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

If you want to know more about the benefits of the ingredients, you can go through Google.
I was infected and all covid-19 symptoms appeared after traveling on 27/02/2020 to 28/02/2020 from USA to Italy. So I was in quarantine. After hearing the speech of the Italian Prime -Minister, I understood the adverse circumstances of Italy. I thought, I will die without treatment. Suddenly I remembered 1971 and the inspiration of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  Then I became motivated to fight against COVID-19. I started my research on my body and then on others in the second week of March, 2020. I started to convey my invented recipe to my known persons over phone, SMS and e-mail in the first week of the May 2020. Now I feel to protect the population from the COVID-19 disaster, through creating volunteers job for serving the villages of Bangladesh.  The project name, "STOP the DEATH of World and Bangladesh Population and Prevention of the disaster of Corona Virus (COVID-19)". So, I informed IEDCR, and other officials of Bangladesh, WHO and West Bengal Government by E-mail.
Scientific Researcher, Consultant and Advisor
Italy-Bangladesh Consulting & Services, Sanremo (IM), Italy
Email: [email protected]


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Turn microwave on, spice up dining experience
Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19
Amari Dhaka launches new safety, hygiene measure called ONYX Clean
Purchase mango through online
Urban forestation master plan inaugurated
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Recipe
Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka to re-open from June 8


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peruâ€™s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft