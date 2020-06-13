

Elixir for boosting immunity and defeating Covid-19

I know some people who are taking this hot drink and steam with the symptom's medicine suggested by their doctor and they recovered within 07 to 15 days from the COVID-19 disaster.

The recipe is made by using natural ingredients. You can make this magical elixir for developing your immunity and prevent the disaster of COVID-19. This is very much cost friendly.

Ingredients

1. Turmeric Powder- ½ (Half) tsp

2. Black pepper powder- ½(Half) tsp

3. Ginger paste or powder - ½ (Half) tsp

4. Lemon juice- ½ (half) tsp

5. Water--1 liter

Method:

Mix the 4 ingredients with 01 liter water and boil for 05 minutes, the drink and steam is prepared. You can drink three or four times and you can take this hearty drink one or two times in a day. Moreover this drink can be used for cooking your regular meals like daal or sabji. Again, you can also add the honey and more lemon juice with the drink for better taste.

* Turmeric: This miracle spice supports the overall health of the cardiovascular system. Its powerful antioxidant properties fight excess free radicals in the body for saving the damage of the cells and protecting the cardiovascular system and destroy the viruses.

* Black pepper: This is doing Anti-bacterial/Anti-Viral fight against infections and also protects from other diseases and cleaning the respiratory organs.

* Ginger: Ginger fights against different types of bacteria and virus infections and inflammatory diseases. It also stops the growth of different types of bacteria and virus inside the body.

* Lemon: Lemon provides vitamin C and gives a number of health benefits. Lemons may aid weight loss and reduce risk of heart disease, kidney stones, digestive issues, and cancer.

* Water: - Drinking water helps to thin the mucus lining in your airways and lungs. Dehydration can cause that mucus to thicken and get sticky, which slows down overall respiration and makes you more susceptible to illness, allergies and other respiratory problems (Body needs water to breathe: the lungs consist of 85 per cent water).

I was infected and all covid-19 symptoms appeared after traveling on 27/02/2020 to 28/02/2020 from USA to Italy. So I was in quarantine. After hearing the speech of the Italian Prime -Minister, I understood the adverse circumstances of Italy. I thought, I will die without treatment. Suddenly I remembered 1971 and the inspiration of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Then I became motivated to fight against COVID-19. I started my research on my body and then on others in the second week of March, 2020. I started to convey my invented recipe to my known persons over phone, SMS and e-mail in the first week of the May 2020. Now I feel to protect the population from the COVID-19 disaster, through creating volunteers job for serving the villages of Bangladesh. The project name, "STOP the DEATH of World and Bangladesh Population and Prevention of the disaster of Corona Virus (COVID-19)". So, I informed IEDCR, and other officials of Bangladesh, WHO and West Bengal Government by E-mail.

Scientific Researcher, Consultant and Advisor

Italy-Bangladesh Consulting & Services, Sanremo (IM), Italy

