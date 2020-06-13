

Purchase mango through online

With a service-oriented social welfare initiative, 'Suhrid' Online Shop is reporting that all kinds of harmful chemical-free, formalin-free mangoes collected from Chapainawabganj gardens in Rajshahi are now at your fingertips.

Honesty, sincerity, fidelity, cleanliness, health and proper values are our convictions. With this suffix, we can simply press your order directly from Nawabganj at a lower price than the market price and deliver it to the office of your nearest courier branch anywhere in the country, says a officials.

In Suhrid online shop mango world, you will find alluring juicy mangoes including Himsagar, Amrapali, Gopalbhog, Mohanbhog, Lakhna, Khirsapati, Rangpur's Hari Bhanga.

Mango will be supplied after June 10.You can get all the details on their face book: https://www.facebook.com/shuhrid.bd/?ref=bookmarks

















