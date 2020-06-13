



Urban forestation master plan inaugurated by Atiqul Islam, Honorable Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) through Video conference. This conference was coordinated by Iqbal Habib, eminent Architect, Urban Expert, and Environmentalist.The interactive conference was took place on World Environment Day, June 5. This conference was initiated by Green Savers. Consultant of Hatirjhil project and frontline leader of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Architect Iqbal Habib said that a discussion program titled 'Master Plan of Urban Forestry' has been organized to bring together professionals and environmentalists to work on a platform for planned urbanization of Dhaka. We believe in unity. We need to do plan urban afforestation under the leadership of the mayor. Although we started with Dhaka North City Corporation at first, we have implementation-oriented urban forestry plan under Dhaka South City Corporation, Gazipur City Corporation, Narayanganj City Corporation. An expert committee would be formed on the master plan of urban forestry: scientific, economical, research-oriented, realistic, implementation-oriented plan outline will be submitted to the mayor of the city corporation very soon.