

Thoughts of a woman entrepreneur during pandemic

But the hard work paid rich dividends. Now she is the Treasurer of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also the Director of India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"In 1989 I took my first step in my professional career by joining Singapore Airlines as 'Reservation Ticketing Agent'. The airline industry was completely unknown to me and the job came with whole new set of challenges for me. What attracted me the most was the opportunity this job offered to travel the world. The facilities it offered allowed me to travel with my family, which holds great value to me. With time I grew more & more in this line of profession and spent glorious 19 years with Singapore Airlines. In 2008, I concluded my journey with Singapore Airlines and left as Ticketing & Reservation Supervisor."

"While still working in Singapore Airlines, in 2005 I decided to expand my career & took my first step of being an entrepreneur. I entered the food industry by becoming a partner of Time Out café with Sangita and Samy. With a lot of hard work & dedication of wonderful support staff, 18 years down the line Time Out is still running successfully with multiple outlets.

During her 19 years with Singapore Airlines, Sangeeta has developed a strong attachment and understanding with the travel industry. So her next step of expanding career was a natural one and in 2009, she joined Regency Travels Limited as a Director.

In 2014, she took the bold decision of entering the beauty industry and along with her other partners, she co-founded the beauty parlor, Divine Beauty Lounge. She is the Managing Partner of Divine Beauty Lounge. Even though her ventures are all in different industries, at their core they are all strong service oriented ventures. The highlight of her 31 year long career most definitely is the strong grip & understanding she has on providing optimum service to my clients, across all three industries.

"I have a strong passion to being with young women entrepreneurs, love watching them to grow and of course I still do learn so much from them," Sangeeta remarked.

"A proud moment for me was when I received "Inspiring Women Entrepreneur" award by Bangladesh Brand Forum in 2015. For me it was a great achievement." She has completed her Master's in Public Administration from the University of Dhaka.









"I am a very positive person and whatever I am now is because of the love and support I have received from my family," she said, adding "Now we are passing a very critical time where the whole world is going to fall business crises."

"I am a very positive minded woman and, I prefer, we should earn some learning from this critical situation. As it is possible that, this kind of situation may take place again in the future, so we will be aware of things we should and should not do in a situation like this. I am always prepared for bad situations and problems I think I may face in the future. So to prevent bad situations, I save a certain amount of money for each of my business shares, so, I can manage my business expenses for 4 months," she further said.

"After that I usually recover from the loss. That is why I suggest every women entrepreneurs to save financial wealth for future usage. As a treasurer of (BWCCI), I suggested to the president of chamber, to request the government for temporarily forgive taxes and vat, for the members of women chamber at least for 6 months, After pandemic. And I also request the authorities of all the Banks, from which the women entrepreneurs took loan, to expand the time period for repaying the instalment of the loan. Otherwise it would be very hard for the women entrepreneurs to sustain their business."

