

tête-à-tête with Nabila Ahmed

I completed my BSC in Computer Science from NSU in 2017. After my graduation, I worked as a Software Engineer at NewsCred for almost 2 years and then moved to London. I am currently working in ThoughtWorks as a consultant developer. I have recently received an offer from Google and if everything goes well, I will be joining there in July 2020.

Can you please give us a brief overview of your journey, and how you got into Google?

Competitive programming played a crucial role for me in passing the Google interview. I was a member of a community called NSU Problem Solvers (NSUPS) in the university where I got to learn lots of algorithms and data structures. Through this community, I got to participate in many programming contests and improve my skills.

During my final year at the university, I also started creating algorithmic problems for a platform called HackerRank. HackerRank used these problems as interview questions for other companies and for their online weekly contests. I got lots of exposure as a problem creator and eventually, my profile was noticed by recruiters/engineers from NewsCred, Microsoft, and Google.

The first time I interviewed in Google was back in December 2018, where I got rejected in the final rounds of onsite interviews. After 6 months another Google recruiter contacted me asking if I wanted to try again since I was very close in the previous attempt. At that time I was planning to move to London so I delayed it and it took me some time to settle down in the new country. In March 2020 I interviewed with Google for the second time and by the grace of Allah, I made it this time.

You are the first Bangladesh woman to work for Google. How do you feel about it?

Well this is not true at all. I personally know two more Bangladeshi women who joined Google as software engineers before me and I think there are more. Other than that, I feel very happy that more women are getting the opportunity to work in big tech companies. Hopefully, this will inspire more women from Bangladesh to consider their career in computer science.

In your opinion, which types of programming skills does one need in order to work for Google?

Critical thinking, problem-solving, breaking down a problem into smaller problems, good knowledge about algorithms and data structures, and experience with at least one object-oriented language.

Other than technical skills, you also need good communication skills so that you are able to explain your solution/thoughts to other people. Because ultimately, we always have to work together as a team to solve problems.

Can you please give some advice to the youth of Bangladesh who wishes to work for the big tech companies?

I would suggest students to not just rely on what they learn from mainstream schools for their career. There is so much to learn and school cannot cover everything. Each person is different so a general syllabus probably won't work out for everyone. Figure out what you find interesting (if you don't find anything interesting, you need to explore more) and self-study on that topic.

I strongly suggest that if you are someone who loves to solve problems, give competitive programming a try. I think most universities (even school and colleges) now have clubs or communities where they promote problem-solving and competitive programming.

















