Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:06 AM
latest
Home Women's Own

tête-à-tête with Nabila Ahmed

Nabila Ahmed is a young Bangladeshi woman who thrives in her job and has the prospect to contribute immensely for the country\'s cause. She has already received an offer from Google and will be joining there very soon. In an interview with the Daily Observer, she shares her story.

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Nabila Ahmed is a young Bangladeshi woman who thrives in her job and has the prospect to contribute immensely for the country's cause. She has already received an offer from Google and will be joining there very soon. In an interview with the Daily Observer, she shares her story.
tête-à-tête with Nabila Ahmed

tête-à-tête with Nabila Ahmed

Can you please share some details about yourself and your achievements?
I completed my BSC in Computer Science from NSU in 2017. After my graduation, I worked as a Software Engineer at NewsCred for almost 2 years and then moved to London. I am currently working in ThoughtWorks as a consultant developer. I have recently received an offer from Google and if everything goes well, I will be joining there in July 2020.
 Can you please give us a brief overview of your journey, and how you got into Google?
Competitive programming played a crucial role for me in passing the Google interview. I was a member of a community called NSU Problem Solvers (NSUPS) in the university where I got to learn lots of algorithms and data structures. Through this community, I got to participate in many programming contests and improve my skills.
 During my final year at the university, I also started creating algorithmic problems for a platform called HackerRank. HackerRank used these problems as interview questions for other companies and for their online weekly contests. I got lots of exposure as a problem creator and eventually, my profile was noticed by recruiters/engineers from NewsCred, Microsoft, and Google.
 The first time I interviewed in Google was back in December 2018, where I got rejected in the final rounds of onsite interviews. After 6 months another Google recruiter contacted me asking if I wanted to try again since I was very close in the previous attempt. At that time I was planning to move to London so I delayed it and it took me some time to settle down in the new country. In March 2020 I interviewed with Google for the second time and by the grace of Allah, I made it this time.
You are the first Bangladesh woman to work for Google. How do you feel about it?
Well this is not true at all. I personally know two more Bangladeshi women who joined Google as software engineers before me and I think there are more. Other than that, I feel very happy that more women are getting the opportunity to work in big tech companies. Hopefully, this will inspire more women from Bangladesh to consider their career in computer science.
In your opinion, which types of programming skills does one need in order to work for Google?
Critical thinking, problem-solving, breaking down a problem into smaller problems, good knowledge about algorithms and data structures, and experience with at least one object-oriented language.
Other than technical skills, you also need good communication skills so that you are able to explain your solution/thoughts to other people. Because ultimately, we always have to work together as a team to solve problems.
Can you please give some advice to the youth of Bangladesh who wishes to work for the big tech companies?
I would suggest students to not just rely on what they learn from mainstream schools for their career. There is so much to learn and school cannot cover everything. Each person is different so a general syllabus probably won't work out for everyone. Figure out what you find interesting (if you don't find anything interesting, you need to explore more) and self-study on that topic.
I strongly suggest that if you are someone who loves to solve problems, give competitive programming a try. I think most universities (even school and colleges) now have clubs or communities where they promote problem-solving and competitive programming.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thoughts of a woman entrepreneur during pandemic
Reduce high triglycerides
Take care of your skin and hair during lockdown
tête-à-tête with Nabila Ahmed
Women entrepreneurs fight to keep up economy amid Covid-19
Everything you need to know about menopause
Exercise for immunity against coronavirus
Healthy Women, Healthy Nation


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft