

Ode to the West Wind

P. B. Shelley is a revolutionary idealist, a poetic prophet of faith and hope in a world which for the moment had lost both. Son of Timothy Shelley, he was born at Field Place, Sussex, England on August 4, 1792. After some unhappy years at Eton, where he was nicknamed 'mad Shelley', went up to Oxford, but soon he was expelled in his second term at University College, Oxford, for publishing a pamphlet known as 'The Necessity of Atheism'. Because of his sensibility, perhaps, he was at war with the conventions of society from childhood. 'Ode to the West Wind' is a matchless ode by Shelley. It was written in the autumn of 1819 in the beautiful Cascine Gardens outside Florence, and was published in the volume containing 'Prometheus Unbound' in 1820.

This poem is regarded by most of the notable critics of Shelley. The poem has the solemn grandeur, the stately march of music that characterise the ode. An ode is essentially in the form of an address to a human being, dead or absent, a natural object, an inanimate object or an abstract idea. This poem is a lyrical poem in which impulsiveness is stirred by some sight, sound or idea and in the poem the sight of the violent storm brought out of Shelley an overflowing feeling portrays a vivid picture of the powerful effect of the West Wind. Here, the poet personifies the West Wind as a living being who can destroy and preserve all things.

'Ode to the West Wind' is a poem of seventy lines, and has five sections each of which is an integral part of the total design of the poem. In the first section, the effect of the West Wind on the surface of the earth is beautifully revealed. The West Wind drives away the pestilence-stricken leaves lying on the ground in the same way a magician drives away ghosts by his magical power. In the second section, Shelley has depicted the impact of the West Wind in the air. The West Wind creates an agitation in the air which plays a great role to move the clouds. Shelley imagines that the surface loose clouds fall from the branches of the tree of ocean and sky in the same way as the rotten leaves fall from an ordinary tree.

In the third section, the action of the West Wind on and under water has been shown with the image of the blue Mediterranean in sleep being awaken by the West Wind and the image of the Atlantic under the influence of the wind. In the fourth section, the world of nature is transferred to the world of humanity. Shelley now invokes the tremendous power of the West Wind in his own life. He calls upon the wind to regenerate him from his state of disappointment and despair. The agonized soul of the poet appeals to the West Wind to free him from the bondage of the world-

"Oh lift me as a wave, a leaf, a cloud!

I fall upon the thorns of life! I bleed!"

In the last section of the poem, the theme of regeneration enters into a new phase and acquires a universal dimension. Here Shelley wants to regenerate the whole humanity by using the revolutionary power of the West Wind. He wants the West Wind to blow over him and fill him with the fierce indomitable energy which he needs in order to change the world. The essential sprit of the West Wind represents the spirit of reformation in Shelley. As the West Wind destroys the dead leaves, the poet wants to expel useless customs and convention, as the West Wind helps the growth of new buds in Spring, the poet too wishes to bring about a new order beneficial to mankind.

P. B. Shelleyis much devoted to Godwin, Plato and Rousseau for his thought and poetry. Godwin's book 'Political Justice' has profoundly influenced Shelley's iconoclastic rationalism and his opinions on politics and morals. Shelley contributed subjective idealism and emotionalism in poetry.On July 8, 1822, Shelley and his friend William went on a boating excursion and were caught in a storm and both drowned in the Bay of Spezzia.His dead body was cremated on August 15, 1822, by his friends Byron, Hunt and Trelawney, and his ashes were buried near the grave of Keats in the English cemetery at Rome.

Percy Bysshe Shelley was one of the romantic poets who rebelled against all conventional values.In the poem,'Ode to the West Wind', the West Wind serves for Shelley as a fit symbol of change, a power that can destroy as well as preserve and create again. It destroys the old and the useless, and preserves the new and the growing. When we all are thinking about the disaster of COVID-19, when the pandemic will end,and when we will be able to get on with our lives-the closing line of the poem holds before us the beacon light of hope-

"If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?"



The reviewer is an ex academic, writer and MPhil research fellow in the School of Education of Bangladesh Open University.

















