

Norse Mythology

The book is divided into a few chapters, and each of those chapters deals with the separate sagas and adventures the Gods have to go through. The very first chapter circles around the creation of this Universe according to the mythology.

One thing that is ubiquitous throughout the book is the Norsemen's constant affinity with ice, which describes the geographical landmass of Scandinavia. After the creation story, the Gods are introduced. Like in a lot of other persistent mythologies, Norse mythology has a father figure as well. His name is Odin. He is flanked by a raven and a wolf.

Throughout the book, Odin seems to exert a high degree of influence. But it's his son, Thor, who is responsible for saving, the Asgard (the kingdom of Gods) from various deities and troubles. Other recurring characters throughout the book include the Fenrir Wolf, who is an illegitimate son of Loki through a giantess, Jörmungandr, a gigantic monstrous serpent who lives in the oceans encircling the Midgard (the place where humans dwell), and a few other giants and dwarves.

These characters often create trouble in the Asgard which Thor has to take care of at the very end. These events are collectively called the Ragnarok which culminates in the doom of the entire Universe. As a whole, the book deals with some of the most interesting and foundational stories of Norse Mythology. The mystic creatures, the worlds, the calm and composed style of Neil Gaiman would keep the readers hooked.



The reviewer is a sophomore at the University of Dhaka, majoring in Economics















