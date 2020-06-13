

The Wall

The sky is cloudy and emitting a reddish hue.

The cloud that doesn't breed rain looks amazing. Light yellow now and in a flash it turns to something blend of red and brown. Probably the player of the colour is suffering from indecision.

Shafiq is taking a cup of tea and watching the play of colour in the sky. He is taking tea in a stall in the middle of Dhanmondi ten. Earlier it was temporary, recently it may have become a permanent one. It is a small sized stall beside a Shirish tree. The tree indicates an exciting air and is growing with the pride of touching the sky.

After having the tea Shafiq found he did not bring his money bag. Usually he doesn't commit such wrong. He feels having another cup of tea, a cigarette with the tea. He cannot decide. He has not brought money bag -- will he inform the chawalla before, or after having tea and cigarette!

Shafiq has a novel of Bivutivushan in his hand. The novel is Echamoti. In the second page of the book, Shafiq has written -'Happy birthday to you Abanti'. Shafiq is undecided with the book. Will he gift her book or take back home? Now he thinks it will be better to take the book home back.

Abanti is sixteen now. She is an intermediate student at Viqarunnessa College. Shafiq teaches her maths. Today is her birthday. Shafique has not been invited at the celebration of her birthday. What she only told him that not to come on the thirteen instant. There is a family programme at our home on that day. It's my birthday.

Shafique said, oh accha!

Abanti told, I do not invite my friends on my birthday. Dadajan invites his friends for dinner.

Shafique said again, oh accha.

Abanti told, you are not invited in the program. Do not be sad for this.

For the third time Shafique said, oh accha. Last time he could say, 'I won't be sad' instead of oh accha!

On a celebration where Shafique has not been invited, it is a matter of shame to buy a gift and go there to gift. Shafique has decided to hand over the book to the gatekeeper of Abanti's home. Problem is - the gatekeeper does not remain there every day. But, as there is an occasion he is supposed to be present today.

Looking at the stall owner Shafique said, I have forgotten to bring moneybag. I will pay tomorrow right at this time. Will it do?

The stall owner doesn't reply. He is washing cups with boiled water. His face is similar to a famous man. But, right now the name of that famous man is forgotten. It will come to mind probably if he keeps standing before the stall owner.

With uneasiness in his voice Shafique says, give me another cup of tea and a capstone cigarette. I will pay you tomorrow right at this time.

The stall owner remains unmoved staring at him. Probably he is in a horn of dilemma. After looking at the gaze of the stall owner Shafique becomes confirm that he takes after Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln was tall and the stall owner is short. Short Abraham Lincoln he is. If William Booth shot Abraham Lincoln, he would miss the target. The gun would pass above the head.









The stall owner says, my hands are wet, take a cigarette opening the jar.

The reddish Bhadra cloud does not normally breed any rain. But it is raining now. Raindrop is getting frequent. Surprisingly frogs are cloaking. There is no ditch around for the frogs to live. Do the frogs of Dhanmondi Lake have come out in the street? During rains the walking fish come out, but do they frogs also come out?

Shafique has taken the cup of tea keeping the book 'Echamoti' on the jar.

The translator is a lecturer of English, Premier University An evening of the Bangla month of Bhadro.The sky is cloudy and emitting a reddish hue.The cloud that doesn't breed rain looks amazing. Light yellow now and in a flash it turns to something blend of red and brown. Probably the player of the colour is suffering from indecision.Shafiq is taking a cup of tea and watching the play of colour in the sky. He is taking tea in a stall in the middle of Dhanmondi ten. Earlier it was temporary, recently it may have become a permanent one. It is a small sized stall beside a Shirish tree. The tree indicates an exciting air and is growing with the pride of touching the sky.After having the tea Shafiq found he did not bring his money bag. Usually he doesn't commit such wrong. He feels having another cup of tea, a cigarette with the tea. He cannot decide. He has not brought money bag -- will he inform the chawalla before, or after having tea and cigarette!Shafiq has a novel of Bivutivushan in his hand. The novel is Echamoti. In the second page of the book, Shafiq has written -'Happy birthday to you Abanti'. Shafiq is undecided with the book. Will he gift her book or take back home? Now he thinks it will be better to take the book home back.Abanti is sixteen now. She is an intermediate student at Viqarunnessa College. Shafiq teaches her maths. Today is her birthday. Shafique has not been invited at the celebration of her birthday. What she only told him that not to come on the thirteen instant. There is a family programme at our home on that day. It's my birthday.Shafique said, oh accha!Abanti told, I do not invite my friends on my birthday. Dadajan invites his friends for dinner.Shafique said again, oh accha.Abanti told, you are not invited in the program. Do not be sad for this.For the third time Shafique said, oh accha. Last time he could say, 'I won't be sad' instead of oh accha!On a celebration where Shafique has not been invited, it is a matter of shame to buy a gift and go there to gift. Shafique has decided to hand over the book to the gatekeeper of Abanti's home. Problem is - the gatekeeper does not remain there every day. But, as there is an occasion he is supposed to be present today.Looking at the stall owner Shafique said, I have forgotten to bring moneybag. I will pay tomorrow right at this time. Will it do?The stall owner doesn't reply. He is washing cups with boiled water. His face is similar to a famous man. But, right now the name of that famous man is forgotten. It will come to mind probably if he keeps standing before the stall owner.With uneasiness in his voice Shafique says, give me another cup of tea and a capstone cigarette. I will pay you tomorrow right at this time.The stall owner remains unmoved staring at him. Probably he is in a horn of dilemma. After looking at the gaze of the stall owner Shafique becomes confirm that he takes after Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln was tall and the stall owner is short. Short Abraham Lincoln he is. If William Booth shot Abraham Lincoln, he would miss the target. The gun would pass above the head.The stall owner says, my hands are wet, take a cigarette opening the jar.The reddish Bhadra cloud does not normally breed any rain. But it is raining now. Raindrop is getting frequent. Surprisingly frogs are cloaking. There is no ditch around for the frogs to live. Do the frogs of Dhanmondi Lake have come out in the street? During rains the walking fish come out, but do they frogs also come out?Shafique has taken the cup of tea keeping the book 'Echamoti' on the jar.The translator is a lecturer of English, Premier University