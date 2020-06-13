A Prayer for Salvation





To face the unexpected jolt;

All pray for kindness and mercy

To the Most Exalted, for recovery.



Loving nature is strained,

All are concerned about their "being",

But Nature cannot be tamed;

Its fierce force reawakens as a king.

Humans are caged for days

None except Him, can stop the rage.

Prayer, the only shieldwe have,

To purify our souls, to attain Your grace.



Some might survive at ease,

Some struggle to survive for meal,

Misery spares none; this disease,

Poor and rich strive to deal.

Tearful eyes look for peace

One day, the world be filled with bliss.

O Almighty! Listen to our prayers,

Your Will is always just and fair.



The poet is a student of English department, Stamford University















Everything came into a haltTo face the unexpected jolt;All pray for kindness and mercyTo the Most Exalted, for recovery.Loving nature is strained,All are concerned about their "being",But Nature cannot be tamed;Its fierce force reawakens as a king.Humans are caged for daysNone except Him, can stop the rage.Prayer, the only shieldwe have,To purify our souls, to attain Your grace.Some might survive at ease,Some struggle to survive for meal,Misery spares none; this disease,Poor and rich strive to deal.Tearful eyes look for peaceOne day, the world be filled with bliss.O Almighty! Listen to our prayers,Your Will is always just and fair.The poet is a student of English department, Stamford University