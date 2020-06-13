Video
A Prayer for Salvation

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Fariah Binte Khaled

Everything came into a halt
To face the unexpected jolt;
All pray for kindness and mercy
To the Most Exalted, for recovery.

Loving nature is strained,
All are concerned about their "being",
But Nature cannot be tamed;
Its fierce force reawakens as a king.
Humans are caged for days
None except Him, can stop the rage.
Prayer, the only shieldwe have,
To purify our souls, to attain Your grace.

Some might survive at ease,
Some struggle to survive for meal,
Misery spares none; this disease,
Poor and rich strive to deal.
 Tearful eyes look for peace
One day, the world be filled with bliss.
O Almighty!  Listen to our prayers,
Your Will is always just and fair.

The poet is a student of English department, Stamford University









