

Under The Violent Moon

No! Nobody is supposed to be here. I know the place! These are only the trees - tall and old; stark and stoic. They stand bold and rigid like border guards assigned not to let any intruder in. It's so dark and silent! I can even hear my breath!

What time of the day is it? Is it day or night? Is time passing or has stopped for eternity? I don't know and I can't think anymore. What should I do now? Or maybe what is left for me to do?

Nothing! I know! Nothing is in my hand here. It's like a puzzle and I don't know how to solve it. I've always been such a common ordinary one who cares nothing more than a modest living and a so called happy family. I've spent years after years only to learn the skills of saying that it's all right hiding all the blows and scars a life can give and the best I've learnt so far is to stop expecting from life. There is nothing special, nothing hidden and mysterious in me! Then what brings me into it and for what?

My eyes are being tired and all I need is to sleep. Yes, a sleep! A deep sound slumber which doesn't demand mercy of a tranquilizer; a sleep in which dreams come on the wings of a lullaby; a sleep that takes one to the land of dreams not to the nightmares. But what's that? A lullaby? A song my grandmother used to sing to put me in sleep? No! It's a whisper! A whirling whisper!

Under The Violent Moon

"Who is that?"

"Who am I? How can I tell you who I am! I'm the fragrance in a flower; I'm the raindrops in a cloud!"

"What does it mean! What do you want? Do you bring me here?"

" Yes, I bring you here"

" Why? Why do you do that? What place is it?"

" It's home! Don't you see it's home! Home for you and home for me; it's our world! We can live here forever and ever."

The whisper gets louder; it is still soft but clear. I understand it's getting closer and closer. I feel the warmth of a gust of breathing. It's so close to my neck. It's tickling the lob of my ear! It's playing with a strand of my hair! I still don't see it but I know it's dancing to and fro with the wave of my heartbeats. Is it going to kill me! A chill runs through my spine!

The rattle of the dry leaves say it's moving. It's moving to the length of my body. Once, twice, once again and again! It moves circling my body and the whisper goes on and on; it goes heavier and heavier.

"Are you scared? You mustn't be. I'm not going to hurt you! Do you smell the wild flower? Isn't it good?"

"Who are you? Why don't you tell me who you are?"

"Relax! It's your fault you don't recognize me! But it's ok. Listen! I'm you! I am actually who you are!"

" No please! No more kidding! How can you be me and why don't I see you then?"

"You don't see me because you don't listen to me and you don't care."

"I don't understand! What do you want?"

"I want you to believe I exist! I want you to discover who I am!"

"I love no mystery, I'm such an ordinary guy; and you are nobody; it's a nightmare I know."

"It's not a nightmare and you are not dreaming! You belong to this place; you belong to me; we belong to each other!"

"No! I don't belong to you. I have my place, my life, my tiny little world. I belong to them."

"Why is this masquerade? Why all these lies? Don't you ever get tired of all this? That's not your place and we both know it."

"How do you know that? What do you want me to do?"

"Ahh, here comes a good girl! I'm so glad you cared! I'm so glad we finally talk to each other! Now, tell me, how are you?"

"Is it that you want to know? You bring me here to know how I am? Well, I'm fine; I'm perfectly ok."

"Come on Darling! Relax! Don't rush to it! You're not going to miss your last train! Take time because it's time to be honest; it's time to unearth the truth."

"What truth?"

"My sweetheart, tell me, don't you ever feel you're born in a wrong place? Don't you see you are odd; can't you see you don't go with them?"

"Does it make any issue? Yes, maybe the place is wrong or maybe I'm the wrong one while everything else over there is right. But you see, I'm learning to go with it. There's no point you dig all this out. It's Ok and I'm doing fine."

"No, you're not! You're not fine; not you, nor me either! You're so wrong; you're so unfair to both of us. Why all these adjustments; why all these compromise? Doesn't it suck?"

"Yes, it does. But that's only what I can do; that's what everyone does there;"

"Yes, that's what I say! That's a wrong place! The world you believe to be yours is so wrong! Think of all those torments; look at all those awful outbursts! You are hurt, aren't you? And you bleed so often, don't you? These are so unfair; these are so rude; it kills me; it kills both of us."

"Then, why don't you leave me? Why do you bring me into all this trouble?"

"Huh, poor girl! You want me to leave you? Then, why don't you leave all those delicacies? Why do you still smell the fragrance when a flower is bloom; why do you catch the moonbeams when it floods your balcony; why do you dance with the rhythm when it rains outside. Why don't you stop all this? How can I leave you until you leave me?"

"Who are you! Why do you want me to give up all those of my tiny piece of happiness?

"I'm the one that brings you all these happiness! I'm so neatly woven in the labyrinth of your thoughts; I care your tears; I pamper your smiles! I'm your dreams!

"My dreams! But it has been years I've stopped dreaming! Are you still alive?"

"Yes, I'm alive but so ignored and stuck! So shaken and shattered! It's rude! And I can't bear it anymore!"

"What do you want then?"

"I want to be free, you and I. Your world you belong to is not for the dreams; it's not for the dreamers!"

"What should I do then? I've nowhere to go."

"Come with me! Let's live here! Don't go back! Let's live here, among these trees, under this lonely violent moon, you and I!"

"But I'm scared; I see no sky here!"

"Don't be scared! Isn't it calm here! Isn't it so serene and peaceful? You have no thrill here to endeavour and no fear to lose; no pleasure to look for and no heartbreak to suffer. Life is beautiful here! Look into my eyes; can you see me now?"

"Oh dear! What's going on with me? How come you sound so sweet to my ears? How come you look so beautiful in my eyes?"

"Don't worry honey! Let it go the way it goes; I'm always here to take care of you"

"How do you speak so sweet? Go on please! Tell me more! Is it raining?"

"No, it isn't. It doesn't rain here. It's all the teardrops that you shed for so many years"

"Yes, I must've cried a lot."

"Hmmm, but you can put all this to an end if you want!"

"End this all? How do I do that?"

"It's not tough! Just call me closer! Let me come closer to you! Close your eyes and allow me kiss those beautiful lips! You see, I bear no poison! I bear no pain! I'm such a relief!"

"Yes you are! You are a relief! I'm going to be free. Only a few moments more; we are going to be lost in this wilderness! Only the trees will know here lays a dreamer with all her dreams buried under this violent moon."













The writer is the English Language Instructor at Gurukul (An English Language Institution)





I manage to open my eyes slowly. My eyelids feel heavy and they hurt. My heartbeat goes faster as if I've run thousands of miles to escape it. The soft grass on my back feels soft and chilling. I try to move my hands but I can't; my tongue feels dry and bitter and my lips parched. I'm thirsty. Should I call someone? Is there anyone around? Can anybody hear me?No! Nobody is supposed to be here. I know the place! These are only the trees - tall and old; stark and stoic. They stand bold and rigid like border guards assigned not to let any intruder in. It's so dark and silent! I can even hear my breath!What time of the day is it? Is it day or night? Is time passing or has stopped for eternity? I don't know and I can't think anymore. What should I do now? Or maybe what is left for me to do?Nothing! I know! Nothing is in my hand here. It's like a puzzle and I don't know how to solve it. I've always been such a common ordinary one who cares nothing more than a modest living and a so called happy family. I've spent years after years only to learn the skills of saying that it's all right hiding all the blows and scars a life can give and the best I've learnt so far is to stop expecting from life. There is nothing special, nothing hidden and mysterious in me! Then what brings me into it and for what?My eyes are being tired and all I need is to sleep. Yes, a sleep! A deep sound slumber which doesn't demand mercy of a tranquilizer; a sleep in which dreams come on the wings of a lullaby; a sleep that takes one to the land of dreams not to the nightmares. But what's that? A lullaby? A song my grandmother used to sing to put me in sleep? No! It's a whisper! A whirling whisper!"Don't sleep; stay awake; look, it's beautiful; it feels so good here!""Who is that?""Who am I? How can I tell you who I am! I'm the fragrance in a flower; I'm the raindrops in a cloud!""What does it mean! What do you want? Do you bring me here?"" Yes, I bring you here"" Why? Why do you do that? What place is it?"" It's home! Don't you see it's home! Home for you and home for me; it's our world! We can live here forever and ever."The whisper gets louder; it is still soft but clear. I understand it's getting closer and closer. I feel the warmth of a gust of breathing. It's so close to my neck. It's tickling the lob of my ear! It's playing with a strand of my hair! I still don't see it but I know it's dancing to and fro with the wave of my heartbeats. Is it going to kill me! A chill runs through my spine!The rattle of the dry leaves say it's moving. It's moving to the length of my body. Once, twice, once again and again! It moves circling my body and the whisper goes on and on; it goes heavier and heavier."Are you scared? You mustn't be. I'm not going to hurt you! Do you smell the wild flower? Isn't it good?""Who are you? Why don't you tell me who you are?""Relax! It's your fault you don't recognize me! But it's ok. Listen! I'm you! I am actually who you are!"" No please! No more kidding! How can you be me and why don't I see you then?""You don't see me because you don't listen to me and you don't care.""I don't understand! What do you want?""I want you to believe I exist! I want you to discover who I am!""I love no mystery, I'm such an ordinary guy; and you are nobody; it's a nightmare I know.""It's not a nightmare and you are not dreaming! You belong to this place; you belong to me; we belong to each other!""No! I don't belong to you. I have my place, my life, my tiny little world. I belong to them.""Why is this masquerade? Why all these lies? Don't you ever get tired of all this? That's not your place and we both know it.""How do you know that? What do you want me to do?""Ahh, here comes a good girl! I'm so glad you cared! I'm so glad we finally talk to each other! Now, tell me, how are you?""Is it that you want to know? You bring me here to know how I am? Well, I'm fine; I'm perfectly ok.""Come on Darling! Relax! Don't rush to it! You're not going to miss your last train! Take time because it's time to be honest; it's time to unearth the truth.""What truth?""My sweetheart, tell me, don't you ever feel you're born in a wrong place? Don't you see you are odd; can't you see you don't go with them?""Does it make any issue? Yes, maybe the place is wrong or maybe I'm the wrong one while everything else over there is right. But you see, I'm learning to go with it. There's no point you dig all this out. It's Ok and I'm doing fine.""No, you're not! You're not fine; not you, nor me either! You're so wrong; you're so unfair to both of us. Why all these adjustments; why all these compromise? Doesn't it suck?""Yes, it does. But that's only what I can do; that's what everyone does there;""Yes, that's what I say! That's a wrong place! The world you believe to be yours is so wrong! Think of all those torments; look at all those awful outbursts! You are hurt, aren't you? And you bleed so often, don't you? These are so unfair; these are so rude; it kills me; it kills both of us.""Then, why don't you leave me? Why do you bring me into all this trouble?""Huh, poor girl! You want me to leave you? Then, why don't you leave all those delicacies? Why do you still smell the fragrance when a flower is bloom; why do you catch the moonbeams when it floods your balcony; why do you dance with the rhythm when it rains outside. Why don't you stop all this? How can I leave you until you leave me?""Who are you! Why do you want me to give up all those of my tiny piece of happiness?"I'm the one that brings you all these happiness! I'm so neatly woven in the labyrinth of your thoughts; I care your tears; I pamper your smiles! I'm your dreams!"My dreams! But it has been years I've stopped dreaming! Are you still alive?""Yes, I'm alive but so ignored and stuck! So shaken and shattered! It's rude! And I can't bear it anymore!""What do you want then?""I want to be free, you and I. Your world you belong to is not for the dreams; it's not for the dreamers!""What should I do then? I've nowhere to go.""Come with me! Let's live here! Don't go back! Let's live here, among these trees, under this lonely violent moon, you and I!""But I'm scared; I see no sky here!""Don't be scared! Isn't it calm here! Isn't it so serene and peaceful? You have no thrill here to endeavour and no fear to lose; no pleasure to look for and no heartbreak to suffer. Life is beautiful here! Look into my eyes; can you see me now?""Oh dear! What's going on with me? How come you sound so sweet to my ears? How come you look so beautiful in my eyes?""Don't worry honey! Let it go the way it goes; I'm always here to take care of you""How do you speak so sweet? Go on please! Tell me more! Is it raining?""No, it isn't. It doesn't rain here. It's all the teardrops that you shed for so many years""Yes, I must've cried a lot.""Hmmm, but you can put all this to an end if you want!""End this all? How do I do that?""It's not tough! Just call me closer! Let me come closer to you! Close your eyes and allow me kiss those beautiful lips! You see, I bear no poison! I bear no pain! I'm such a relief!""Yes you are! You are a relief! I'm going to be free. Only a few moments more; we are going to be lost in this wilderness! Only the trees will know here lays a dreamer with all her dreams buried under this violent moon."The writer is the English Language Instructor at Gurukul (An English Language Institution)