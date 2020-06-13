Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:05 AM
latest
Home News

Record 10.41 lakh tonnes of maize produced in Rangpur region

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

Record 10.41 lakh tonnes of maize produced in Rangpur region

Record 10.41 lakh tonnes of maize produced in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, June 12: The farmers produced a record quantity of 10.41 lakh tonnes of maize exceeding the fixed production target by 2.86 percent during the just-ended 2019-2020 Rabi season in Rangpur agriculture region.
Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said farmers recently completed maize harvest producing over 10.41 lakh tonnes of the crop against the fixed production target of 10.12 lakh tonnes.
"The achieved maize output is higher by over 29,000 tonnes than the fixed production target of the crop for all five districts in the region," Additional director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Muhammad Ali said.
During the previous 2018-2019 Rabi season, the farmers produced 9.23 lakh tonnes of maize from 92,445 hectares of land against the fixed production target of 7.58 lakh tonnes from 83,192 hectares of land in Rangpur agriculture region.
"The production of 10.41 lakh tonnes of maize during the just-ended Rabi season is higher by 1.18 lakh tonnes or 12.78 percent than the production of 9.23 lakh tonnes during the previous 2018-2019 Rabi season," Ali said.
Earlier, the DAE had fixed a target of producing 10.12 lakh tonnes of maize from 99,636 hectares of land in Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts of the region for the just-ended Rabi season.
"However, the farmers cultivated maize on 1,00,345 hectares of land both in the mainland and riverine char areas exceeding the fixed farming target by 709 hectares of land or 0.71 percent," Ali said.
He said cultivation of the less irrigation water consuming cash crop having huge demand in the flourishing poultry and animal husbandry sectors is expanding every year during the past one decade bringing self-reliance to hundreds of farmers.
"Like farmers in the mainland, hundreds of the char and riverside people are increasing maize cultivation on sandy char lands and dried-up riverbeds after getting repeated bumper production with lucrative price in recent years," he said.
The agriculture related government departments and organisations extended assistance, incentives and training to the farmers for expanding maize cultivation to improve livelihoods by cutting poverty.




Talking to BSS, Agriculturist Dr MA Mazid, who got Independence Award 2018 in food security category in 2018, predicted enormous potential to further increase maize output both in the mainland and riverine char areas of the region.
"Maize farming has become a more profitable venture for the farmers encouraging them in increasing its cultivation using latest conservation agriculture technologies like strip tillage to get better output at reduced costs," he said.
Talking to this correspondent, farmers Ariful Haque, Echhahaq Ali, Abdul Hakim, Mohir Uddin and Solaiman Ali of different villages in Rangpur said they got bumper maize production and lucrative price of the cash crop this time like in the previous years.
According to market sources, maize is being sold at fair rates between Taka 650 and 700 per mound (every 40 kilogram) in the local markets of the region.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record 10.41 lakh tonnes of maize produced in Rangpur region
Call to use hot water treatment plant in postharvest mango
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 2,099
RCC Mayor terms budget as people-welfare oriented, time-fitting
Nature crisis: New global extinction target proposed
One dengue case reported in 24hr
Woman dies with fever, cold in Rangamati
‘Project works under ICT division have to be completed on time’


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft