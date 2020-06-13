Video
Call to use hot water treatment plant in postharvest mango

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 12: Substantial and sustainable adoption and use of hot water treatment plants can be the vital means of reducing postharvest losses of mangoes due to conventional and unscientific handling practices.
The traditional practices cause huge loss of mangoes at different stages of the supply chain every year but the losses can be reduced to an acceptable level qualitatively and quantitatively through promoting improved handling practices.
Mango scientists and researchers made these observations while addressing a field demonstration of a hot water treatment plant at Baneswar Bazar, one of the biggest mango markets in the region, under Puthiya Upazila in the district Thursday.
Farm Machinery and Postharvest Process Engineering Division of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) organized the programme in association with Rajshahi Fruit Research Station (RFRS) through maintaining social distancing and other health guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Integration of Postharvest Technology and Best Practices in the Value Chain of Fruits and Vegetables Project and National Agricultural Technology Project (NATP) jointly supported the field demonstration aimed at sensitizing and motivating the mango farmers and traders on how they can promote and use the hot water treatment plant.




Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Komola Ranjan Das addressed the discussion as chief guest while RFRS Principal Scientific Officer Dr Alim Uddin was in the chair.


