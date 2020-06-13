Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 2,099





Of the total newly positive cases, 76 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 1,109, the highest number among all eight districts in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health. He added that 16 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Pabna followed by 12 in Rajshahi and two in Natore on the same day.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 116 in Rajshahi, 79 in Chapainawabganj, 163 in Naogaon, 78 in Natore, 214 in Joypurhat, 1,109 in Bogura, 163 in Sirajgonj and 177 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 464 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 26 fatalities and 371 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Friday morning.

Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 682 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 454 were released.

Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home isolation.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

On the other hand, a total of 246 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 214 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,358 at present. A total of 41,761 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 37,403 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new quarantined people, eight have been kept under home hibernation in Rajshahi, 16 in Chapainawabganj, 86 in Naogaon, three in Natore, 25 in Joypurhat, 74 in Bogura, 16 in Sirajgonj and 18 in Pabna districts.

Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.









Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection. There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution.

A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division. Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have already been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients.



