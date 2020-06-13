Video
RCC Mayor terms budget as people-welfare oriented, time-fitting

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 12: Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has termed the proposed budget for 2020-2021 Fiscal Year as welfare oriented for the masses and time-fitting.
"The budget has given special priority towards ensuring protection of public life along with improving their living and livelihood condition", Liton added while reacting to the proposed budget placed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.
Liton said the government has given more priority to the health sector in the national budget to face the present Covid-19 pandemic situation.
Side by side with the health sector, priority has also been given on agriculture, food production and management, job creation, education and area expansion in the social safety net.
He added that the proposed budget will play a crucial role in reviving the severely affected national economy for giving highest importance to the health, agriculture, education, food and social security, investment and job creation sectors.
Liton said a huge number of the people have currently become jobless almost halting their life and livelihood and the global economy is witnessing an unprecedentedly puzzled situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


