Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:04 AM
latest
Home News

Nature crisis: New global extinction target proposed

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Nature crisis: New global extinction target proposed

Nature crisis: New global extinction target proposed

LONDON, Jun 12: The world needs a single goal for fighting the loss of nature, much like the 1.5C target for climate change, according to conservation experts.
Extinctions of plants and animals should be kept well below 20 per year, they propose.
Last year, a UN report found that around one million species are now threatened with extinction.
Progress on biodiversity loss has been "far too slow, limited or ineffective," said Prof Georgina Mace of UCL, London.
Achieving the target should ensure that natural systems "continue to function and meet the needs of people and the rest of life on Earth", she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has put the spotlight on the critical balance between nature and people. Scientists have long warned that close contact with wild animals through hunting, trade or habitat loss puts the world at increased risk of outbreaks of new diseases.
Yet, the timetable for setting new global biodiversity goals has been thrown into disarray by the pandemic. Meanwhile, we are running out of time to deal with the threat, conservation scientists warned last week.
They said human actions had pushed 500 mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians to the brink of extinction, which is yet more evidence that the world is undergoing a sixth mass extinction.
In the new proposals, published in the journal Science, conservation experts in the UK and Germany call for a long-term goal to reduce species extinctions towards natural rates, with an easily measurable objective of fewer than 20 extinctions a year.
This should apply to all known species of plants, animals and fungi, both on land and in the oceans, they say.
Prof Richard Gregory from the RSPB/UCL described the target as a "North Star" for nature, "a bright, visible destination for global society to move towards so that we bend the curve of biodiversity loss from the top down, and bottom up, recovering species populations by protecting and restoring our vital ecosystems".




2020 was set to be a "super year" for biodiversity, according to the UN, with new goals and targets thrashed out at the meeting of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the international treaty tasked with producing the global plan for biodiversity.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record 10.41 lakh tonnes of maize produced in Rangpur region
Call to use hot water treatment plant in postharvest mango
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 2,099
RCC Mayor terms budget as people-welfare oriented, time-fitting
Nature crisis: New global extinction target proposed
One dengue case reported in 24hr
Woman dies with fever, cold in Rangamati
‘Project works under ICT division have to be completed on time’


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft