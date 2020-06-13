Video
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:04 AM
US military chief sorry for joining Trump walk

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, June 12: America's top general said Thursday he was wrong to appear with President Donald Trump in a photo op near the White House last week, staged after the area was forcefully cleared of anti-racism protesters.
"I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of military involvement in domestic politics," General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said of the controversial June 1 incident.
Milley's comments appeared likely to further strain the already fraught relations between US military leaders and the White House.
They came two days before Trump will appear in person at the graduation ceremony of the elite US Military Academy at West Point.
The ceremony is being held despite the coronavirus pandemic at Trump's own wish, and he often uses such events to lay claim to his bonds with the military and assert his role as commander-in-chief.
But relations have frayed over Trump's move to involve the Pentagon in efforts to quell protests and some looting around the country following the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.
Milley and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper were both strongly criticized for participating in what was widely seen as a political show by Trump, who walked with officials from the White House to pose in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, holding up a Bible.
Minutes earlier, hundreds of peaceful protestors had been forced from Lafayette Park between the White House and the church by police and National Guard troops firing smoke bombs and tear gas-like pepper rounds.    -AFP


