Misery of non-corona patients mounting





Relatives of several patients alleged that 95 percent beds were vacant but private hospitals were not taking any admission.

Salma Begum (60) from Sylhet went to six private hospitals for the treatment of her breathing difficulty. All those hospitals refused to admit her who eventually breathed her last in an ambulance.

When her relatives finally took her to Osmani Medical College Hospital, doctors said she had expired.

Awami League's Bayzid Thana General Secretary Shafiul Alam in Chattogram was rejected by three hospitals and finally died untreated.

A lot of such news of deaths of people has been published in both print and electronic media this week. All those patients died after hospitals had refused to treat them suspecting them to have corona infection.

A report of Dhaka University's Centre for Genocide Studies found that 861 people had died with corona virus symptoms between March 22 and June 6.

Dr Moshiur Rahaman said they were (hospitals) disobeying government instructions. Physicians must stand by their patients. "I think the government should strictly monitor the situation."

In this regard, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua said it was completely inhumane act to reject treatment of a patient.

"Patients cannot be rejected whether it is a government or a private hospital," he added.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital does not return any patient, he said.

Private Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Owners Association President Professor Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan said, "Strict measures will be taken against those hospitals that had left people untreated."

Talking to The Daily Observer, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Secretary General Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal said, there are about 1.5 lakh beds in government and private hospitals across the country.

Of them, there are 52,807 beds in the government hospitals.

He said there are 90,000 government and private doctors. Of them, 30,000 are government doctors while the rest 40,000 private doctors.

"More than 30,000 doctors are needed for corona battle. As many as 90 thousand nurses are also required. The health sector has been suffering from huge manpower crisis for a decade."

He suggested that doctors should be appointed during the transition period on contract basis.





















