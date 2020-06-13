Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:04 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Misery of non-corona patients mounting

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Mohammad Zakaria

Misery and sufferings of non-corona patients have mounted manifold as both government and private hospitals are reluctant to administer treatment to them.
Relatives of several patients alleged that 95 percent beds were vacant but private hospitals were not taking any admission.
Salma Begum (60) from Sylhet went to six private hospitals for the treatment of her breathing difficulty. All those hospitals refused to admit her who eventually breathed her last in an ambulance.
When her relatives finally took her to Osmani Medical College Hospital, doctors said she had expired.
Awami League's Bayzid Thana General Secretary Shafiul Alam in Chattogram was rejected by three hospitals and finally died untreated.
A lot of such news of deaths of people has been published in both print and electronic media this week. All those patients died after hospitals had refused to treat them suspecting them to have corona infection.
A report of Dhaka University's Centre for Genocide Studies found that 861 people had died with corona virus symptoms between March 22 and June 6.
Dr Moshiur Rahaman said they were (hospitals) disobeying government instructions. Physicians must stand by their patients. "I think the government should strictly monitor the situation."
In this regard, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua said it was completely inhumane act to reject treatment of a patient.
"Patients cannot be rejected whether it is a government or a private hospital," he added.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital does not return any patient, he said.
Private Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Owners Association President Professor Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan said, "Strict measures will be taken against those hospitals that had left people untreated."
Talking to The Daily Observer, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Secretary General Dr Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal said, there are about 1.5 lakh beds in government and private hospitals across the country.
Of them, there are 52,807 beds in the government hospitals.
He said there are 90,000 government and private doctors. Of them, 30,000 are government doctors while the rest 40,000 private doctors.
"More than 30,000 doctors are needed for corona battle. As many as 90 thousand nurses are also required. The health sector has been suffering from huge manpower crisis for a decade."
He suggested that doctors should be appointed during the transition period on contract basis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustaque’s meditative voyage through pandemic
Coronavirus second wave feared in Europe
US military chief sorry for joining Trump walk
Misery of non-corona patients mounting
Australian firms urged to invest in BD
Dilapidated building a threat to patients
Political parties except AL term budget traditional
Budget allocates more money for marginal people


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft