Australian firms urged to invest in BD





"Making investment in Bangladesh is much more profitable than any other country in the region," the Foreign Minister was quoted as saying during a telephone conversation on Thursday night with his Australian counterpart Marise Ann Payne.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh has investment-friendly environment and will also welcome any company which wants to shift to Bangladesh to invest here, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Bangladesh has been preparing 100 economic zones where the Australian investors can invest and make profit, he said.

Seeking cooperation from his counterpart over Rohingya repatriation, the Foreign Minister said, "The future safety will be ensured only if Rohingyas go back to their homeland in Myanmar.



















Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the Australian companies to invest in Bangladesh taking the advantage of "attractive and investment-friendly" environment in the country."Making investment in Bangladesh is much more profitable than any other country in the region," the Foreign Minister was quoted as saying during a telephone conversation on Thursday night with his Australian counterpart Marise Ann Payne.Dr Momen said Bangladesh has investment-friendly environment and will also welcome any company which wants to shift to Bangladesh to invest here, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.Bangladesh has been preparing 100 economic zones where the Australian investors can invest and make profit, he said.Seeking cooperation from his counterpart over Rohingya repatriation, the Foreign Minister said, "The future safety will be ensured only if Rohingyas go back to their homeland in Myanmar.