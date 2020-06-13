Dilapidated building a threat to patients



The dilapidated building of Jalkuri Family Planning Centre in Narayanganj Sadar upazila. photo : Observer

Their suffering has worsened with surgery coming to a stop at the complex due to shortage of well-established buildings, equipment, doctors, nurses and other necessary facilities.

It has not seen any renovation since it was built in 1973 by public donation despite several appeals made by the community people to the Health Ministry over the last few years.

On a spot visit, the Daily Observer correspondent found that a big portion of the ceiling had loosened and cracks developed in various parts of the building.

Patients, doctors and nurses were injured in the past as bits of the structure came off and fell on them. The building is at risk of caving in at any moment.

During the monsoon, rainwater trickling down through the cracks multiplies the sufferings of patients and staff and hampers medical services, said hospital sources.

The health complex building was built 46-47 years back under Zero Population Growth based project. 10 years later, the Institute of Child and Mother Health (ICMH) used the building to continue their work before it was shifted to Matuail in Narayanganj.

In the meantime, 16 years have passed. When the building was not in use Family Planning officials started their work where local people are benefiting through their service.

Now, the community people demand the family planning center be developed into a 20-bed Ma O Shishu Community hospital.

Talking to the Observer, a patient Jannatul Ferdaus, said the dilapidated condition of the building was due to lack of maintenance and renovation for long.

"I am suffering from pregnancy problem and to get proper suggestion I came here. If the loosened ceiling parts collapse on me, I may get hurt even die," she feared.

Dr Zinat Sultana, a doctor of the family planning center, said, "There is a crisis of room and equipment. Some basic facilities - electricity, water connection, patients' privacy during consultation and visitors' latrine - are essential for health services, which we are lacking here."

"At present, patients are scared of coming to the hospital for its run-down condition," she added.

Bashir Uddin, the Deputy Director of the Family Planning Center, said, "Daily 30 to 40 patients come here for treatment. A new building with modern facilities is very urgent here to provide proper treatment to patients. "

"We have requested the Health Ministry for a new building and we've already sent letters five times to the ministry over the issue."

In reply, the ministry issued a notice to the ICMH to hand over some portions of it occupied by ICMS staff, he said.



















