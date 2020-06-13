Video
Australia set to allow 10,000 strong sporting crowds

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

SYDNEY, JUNE 12: Crowds of up 10,000 people will be allowed into Australian sports stadiums from next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday, as COVID-19 restrictions are further relaxed. The announcement comes a day before New Zealand prepares to welcome back fans at its Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament, which kicks off on Saturday.
Morrison said it would only apply to stadiums with a capacity of 40,000 or under, ruling out the likes of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval for now. "We will be moving, as part of step 3, for events in stadia or other venues of that nature with a capacity of 40,000 or less to enable attendance at those events," he told reporters.
All patrons must be ticketed and seated with social distancing rules in place, and attendance will be limited to 25 percent of the venue's capacity. For now, bigger grounds will not qualify, given the difficulties around social distancing in larger crowds, particularly on public transport getting to and from venues.    -AFP



