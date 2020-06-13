Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:03 AM
latest
Home Sports

Racial 'banter' not acceptable: Sammy

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Racial 'banter' not acceptable: Sammy

Racial 'banter' not acceptable: Sammy

NEW DELHI, JUNE 12: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy said black athletes should not have to shrug off degrading words as "banter" after he discovered his nickname in the Indian Premier League had racial connotations.
Earlier this week, Sammy demanded an apology from his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates who called him 'kalu' ('black man' in Hindi) in the Twenty20 tournament in 2013 and 2014.
Sammy has dropped the idea of an apology, after hearing that the word can be used as a friendly nickname as well as an insult.
But he said "it doesn't take away the fact that certain words that are being used could come across as degrading because of the colour of your skin".
"Why must my people endure 400 years of slavery and still have to adapt? Why is it always the people of colour that have to adapt to oppression?" Sammy told ESPNcricinfo.
"Why can't the other side change and see us differently? And just not do it. So, no, you cannot use something that is degrading to the colour of my skin and tell me to take it as banter."
Cricketers have joined other top athletes in backing the Black Lives Matter campaign after the death of the 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Sammy urged the International Cricket Council to raise awareness of the fight against racism, giving it the same attention as its anti-corruption drive.
"We have always had the anti-racism in the code of conduct of the ICC. You hear it every time it has been recited," said Sammy.
"But to make it a subject of discussion -- like match-fixing and all these things are a subject that is given special attention."
ICC said it will take a "common-sense approach" to on-field protests over the killing of Floyd when international cricket resumes next month in England.
"Just like George Floyd been murdered and the world witnessed it and the uprising and the movement that it has caused is the bigger picture," Sammy said. "Right now people of colour, the minorities, feel for once they could say something and be heard."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia set to allow 10,000 strong sporting crowds
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: Poll
La Liga resumes after three months away as Sevilla defeat Betis
Athletes can take a knee at Commonwealth Games, says chief
Bayern missing Mueller, Lewandowski for potential title-clincher
England's Anderson calls for action to tackle racism in cricket
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft