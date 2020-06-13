

Andy Moles does not consider himself to be handicapped

The 60-year-old opener's left leg was required to be amputated in the month of April following complications developed after he had a 5 km walk in UAE's summer heat.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from his Cape Town home on Thursday, he said, "I am "not" handicapped. I will be able to achieve all my ability slowly and within next six weeks will be a "complete man" again".

Moles, a below knee amputee has been using a special prosthesis made in Finland.

Moles has been in touch with the Afghanistan players who are scheduled to start one month training with local coaches in Kabul. The 22-players have been given a strict government guidelines.

"Because of the non availability of the flights due to COVID-19, I am unable to join the players there but as soon as the normalcy is achieved with head to Kabul", he said.

At present, his aim is to complete the 10km in installments and has already started this by doing short walks with the aid of a walking frame.

"I have already walked 500 meters in five days and will walk 250 meters today".

"I aim to walk the final 1km unaided", he added.

"The Warwickshire players and staff have committed to join Andy in completing the 10km too so they are supporting Andy's walk and he is aiming to raise £10,000 - again this is ambitious but he is hopeful he will get lots of support", Luke Reynolds, the official at the Professional Cricketers' Trust said over telephone from England.

