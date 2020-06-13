Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:03 AM
latest
Home Sports

Andy Moles does not consider himself to be handicapped

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
BIPIN DANI

Andy Moles does not consider himself to be handicapped

Andy Moles does not consider himself to be handicapped

Former Warwickshire batsman who is a cricket director and chief selector with the Afghanistan Cricket Board does not consider himself to be handicapped.
The 60-year-old opener's left leg was required to be amputated in the month of April following complications developed after he had a 5 km walk in UAE's summer heat.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from his  Cape Town home on Thursday, he said, "I am "not" handicapped. I will be able to achieve all my ability slowly and within next six weeks will be a "complete man" again".
Moles, a below knee amputee has been using a special prosthesis made in Finland.
Moles has been in touch with the Afghanistan players who are scheduled to start one month training with local coaches in Kabul. The 22-players have been given a strict government guidelines.
"Because of the non availability of the flights due to COVID-19, I am unable to join the players there but as soon as the normalcy is achieved with head to Kabul", he said.
At present, his aim is to complete the 10km in installments and has already started this by doing short walks with the aid of a walking frame.
"I have already walked 500 meters in five days and will walk 250 meters today".
"I aim to walk the final 1km unaided", he added.
"The Warwickshire players and staff have committed to join Andy in completing the 10km too so they are supporting Andy's walk and he is aiming to raise £10,000 - again this is ambitious but he is hopeful he will get lots of support", Luke Reynolds, the official at the Professional Cricketers' Trust said over telephone from England.
"His consultants and doctor have told him he is very ambitious and he is taking on the challenge",  Reynolds added.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia set to allow 10,000 strong sporting crowds
FIFA allows transfer windows to open before current season finishes
Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: Poll
La Liga resumes after three months away as Sevilla defeat Betis
Athletes can take a knee at Commonwealth Games, says chief
Bayern missing Mueller, Lewandowski for potential title-clincher
England's Anderson calls for action to tackle racism in cricket
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft