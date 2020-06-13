Video
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:02 AM
Decision regarding of booters' training camp after meeting

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The decision regarding to start national team's training camp ahead of joint qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup will be taken soon.
Talking to BSS on Friday Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag informed that there is no decision was made regarding to start training camp of the national team so far.
He said they are going to sit with the national team's committee in this regards soon and then it would be possible to disclose regarding the further development of the training camp.
With the joint qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup likely to resume in early October. All the participating countries are planning to start training camp but a smooth preparation largely depends on the improvement of coronavirus situation.
Bangladesh will likely resume their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers and Asia Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round-2 match when they will face Afghanistan on October 8 after AFC announced the proposed dates as per the direction of FIFA on June 6.
All the fixtures of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Asian Qualifiers scheduled for March and June were postponed according to the directives of FIFA and AFC. A preliminary decision has been made to hold all the matches of March and June window in the upcoming October and November window.
And the fixtures of Bangladesh have been proposed to be held on October 8 and 13 and on November 12 and 17. We will have matches with Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on the proposed dates.
Bangladesh already played four qualifying round matches with losing to Afghanistan by a solitary goal in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, suffered a 0-2 goal defeat to strong Qatar in their home match in Dhaka.
The boys in red and green, however, staged a fight back as they forced strong India to play a 1-1 goal draw in Kolkata. During the match against India, Bangladesh went ahead in the 42nd minute but Bangladesh's certain victory was denied as they conceded a goal in the 88th minute.
Later in the fourth match, Bangladesh suffered a 1-4 goal defeat to Oman in their away match held in Oman.     -BSS


