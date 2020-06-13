Young girl gang raped in Jashore; 2 held





Quoting the victim, police said when the girl was returning home from her relative's house around 8 pm from, a group of youths led by one Karim picked up the girl and confined her to a room of a house.

Later, they violated the girl in turns twice.









They also captured a video footage of the girl and demanded Tk one lakh as extortion.

However, the victim managed to flee the scene tactfully.

A case was filed against nine people in this connection with Kotwali Police Station in the night.

