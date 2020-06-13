JU student leaders demand research-friendly budget





They came up the demand through a webinar organized by Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) on Thursday night conducted by JUJA general secretary Md Mahbub Alam.

JU unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Jewel Rana, president of JU Chhatra Union Mikha Piregu, JU unit Chhatra Adhikar Parishad president Armanul Islam Khan, JU unit Jatiayatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) general secretary Abdur Rahim Shaikat and general secretary of Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance Shohanur Rashid Moon Gazi spoke on the discussion.

Addressing the discussion, JU BCL president Jewel Rana said, "The government has allocated a large portion of financial support to Jahangirnagar University in the last national budget to improve the facilities of the university. But the authority has spent only 1.15 percent of allocation in research based project. We hope this year they will take initiative in favor of this section." JCD general secretary Abdur Rahim Shaikat said, "About 80 percent of budget allocation of JU in the last national budget has spent to increase the facilities of teachers and officials.

The welfare of the students has been disregarded and the authorities have increased the entry fees to minimize this deficiency. They should spend the current budget this year to increase the students' facilities." President of JU unit Chhatra Adhikar Parishad Khan Muntashir Arman said, "Corona pandemic proved the lake of capabilities of our countries' universities. This is due to the eliminations of students based segment including the research facilities on budget allocation."

JU unit Chhatra Union president Mikha Piregu said, "A university have to generate knowledge along with teaching and research, but JU is still backward in this regard.

JU Cultural Alliance general secretary Shohanur Rashid Moon Gazi said, "Although having the largest science research center in south Asia, it is using only for photo session purpose at JU.



















