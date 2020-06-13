Video
Three with cold, fever die in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Jun 12: Three people suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems died in Bhangua and Sadar upazila on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Ajhar Uddin, 45, of Bhangua upazila, James Subrata Goswami, 50, of Pabna town and Ashraf Uddin, 65, of Arifpur.
Civil Surgeon Mehedi Iqbal confirmed the matter and said so far 178 people were found infected by Covid-19 and five died in the district.
Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed the detection of record 3471 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 81,523.
Since March, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 1095 Bangladeshis so far including forty-six people in last 24 hours until Friday.


