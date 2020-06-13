Zone-based lockdown: LGRD Minister instructs to activate bodies at union level





The minister came up with the instruction after attending a top-level video conference over the zone based lockdown.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque presided over the meeting where Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak were present, among others.

Tajul said to implement the lockdown the committee that was formed for relief distribution along with Upazila Nirbahi Officer, upazila chairmen and members can make effective contributions.









The participation of local representatives will help to implement the lockdown as it will be difficult deploying law enforcers in the vast areas across the country, the minister suggested.

"Besides, providing emergency service we have to put emphasis on health facility. Immediate service should be prepared by forming ambulance cell for taking ailing patients to the hospitals," he said. -UNB



