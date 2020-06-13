Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:02 AM
latest
Home City News

Zone-based lockdown: LGRD Minister instructs to activate bodies at union level

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Friday instructed the local committees of the ministry to become active after government's announcement of zonal lockdown to fight coronavirus.
The minister came up with the instruction after attending a top-level video conference over the zone based lockdown.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque presided over the meeting where Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak were present, among others.
Tajul said to implement the lockdown the committee that was formed for relief distribution along with Upazila Nirbahi Officer, upazila chairmen and members can make effective contributions.




The participation of local representatives will help to implement the lockdown as it will be difficult deploying law enforcers in the vast areas across the country, the minister suggested.
"Besides, providing emergency service we have to put emphasis on health facility. Immediate service should be prepared by forming ambulance cell for taking ailing patients to the hospitals," he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Young girl gang raped in Jashore; 2 held
JU student leaders demand research-friendly budget
Three with cold, fever die in Pabna
Zone-based lockdown: LGRD Minister instructs to activate bodies at union level
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Freedom fighter killed, 10 injured in Gopalganj turf war
DNCC detects Aedes larvae at 147 houses
Industries Ministry takes top position in e-file management


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft