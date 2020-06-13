Light to moderate rain likely over country





Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temperature gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, said a met office release here today.Meanwhile, the well-marked low over west central Bay and adjoining northwest Bay persists. It is likely to intensify. Southwest monsoon has advanced up to Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet and eastern part of Dhaka divisions. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon.Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 36.5 degree Celsius in Dinajpur while the lowest one today was recorded by 25.0 degree Celsius at Nikli in Kishorganj district.Highest rainfall for the last 24-hour till 6am today was recorded by 63 millimeters(mm) in Bhola.The sun sets at 6.47pm tomorrow and rises at 5.10 am today in the capital, the release added. -BSS