Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:02 AM
latest
Home City News

Light to moderate rain likely over country

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temperature gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, said a met office release here today.
Meanwhile, the well-marked low over west central Bay and adjoining northwest Bay persists. It is likely to intensify. Southwest monsoon has advanced up to Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet and eastern part of Dhaka divisions. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon.
Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 36.5 degree Celsius in Dinajpur while the lowest one today was recorded by 25.0 degree Celsius at Nikli in Kishorganj district.
Highest rainfall for the last 24-hour till 6am today was recorded by 63 millimeters(mm) in Bhola.
The sun sets at 6.47pm tomorrow and rises at 5.10 am today in the capital, the release added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Young girl gang raped in Jashore; 2 held
JU student leaders demand research-friendly budget
Three with cold, fever die in Pabna
Zone-based lockdown: LGRD Minister instructs to activate bodies at union level
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Freedom fighter killed, 10 injured in Gopalganj turf war
DNCC detects Aedes larvae at 147 houses
Industries Ministry takes top position in e-file management


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft