Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:02 AM
Freedom fighter killed, 10 injured in Gopalganj turf war

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

GOPALGANJ, Jun 12: A freedom fighter was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two factions of villagers over a trifling matter at Kawaldia village in Gopalganj's Musksudpur Upazila on Friday,
The deceased was identified as Saheb Ali Khandakar, a frontline fighter in the great Liberation War and resident of the village.
Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan, senior assistant superintendent of kashiani-Muksudpur circle police, said One Taiyeb Ali Munshi had long been at loggerheads with Saheb Ali over payment of some arrears.
Following the dispute, the two along with their cohorts engaged in a clash using local weapons that left around 10 people, including Saheb Ali, injured.
When they were taken to the upazila health complex, physicians pronounced Saheb dead, Hossain said, adding that additional policemen were deployed at the village to avoid further mishap.    -UNB


