DNCC detects Aedes larvae at 147 houses





The 10-day combing operation began in all the 54 wards under the city corporation simultaneously to protect city dwellers from the mosquito menace, a press release of the DNCC said.

The DNCC team visited at least 13,773 houses and establishments during the drive and found mosquito larvae in 147 of those, according to the press release.

Stagnant water and breeding ground of Aedes mosquito were found at 9,762 establishments including houses and under construction buildings in the city area.

During the operation, DNCC mobile court also fined Taka 3,07,000 to the house owners for having the larvae.

The 10-day operation will continue from 10am to 1 pm every day except Friday, dividing a ward into 10 sectors and a sector into 10 sub-sectors, the press release said.

The larvae of Aedes mosquito were found in abandoned tiers, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, water houses, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses. -Agencies





















Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Friday found Aedes mosquito larvae in 147 houses and establishments during the seventh day of the combing operation to destroy breeding grounds of the mosquitoes.The 10-day combing operation began in all the 54 wards under the city corporation simultaneously to protect city dwellers from the mosquito menace, a press release of the DNCC said.The DNCC team visited at least 13,773 houses and establishments during the drive and found mosquito larvae in 147 of those, according to the press release.Stagnant water and breeding ground of Aedes mosquito were found at 9,762 establishments including houses and under construction buildings in the city area.During the operation, DNCC mobile court also fined Taka 3,07,000 to the house owners for having the larvae.The 10-day operation will continue from 10am to 1 pm every day except Friday, dividing a ward into 10 sectors and a sector into 10 sub-sectors, the press release said.The larvae of Aedes mosquito were found in abandoned tiers, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, water houses, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses. -Agencies