Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:02 AM
Industries Ministry takes top position in e-file management

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The Ministry of Industries has taken top position in the list of e-file management among 15 middle category ministries.
The ministry has occupied this position in April, 2020 at the evaluation report published by the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, according to an Industries Ministry press release issued on Friday.
The review of the report shows that not only the middle category, but all the 57 ministries and divisions of all categories (8 large, 15 medium, 35 small) have the highest activity in e-file in the Ministry of Industries.
Besides, out of 175 small government departments or agencies in e-file management, the Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers under the Ministry of Industries is in the first place in April 2020.
It may be mentioned that in January 2020 and March 2020, the Ministry of Industries also won the first place among 15 ministries in the middle category in e-document management.    -BSS


