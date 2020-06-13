207 more test positive in Ctg





Of the newly detected 207 COVID-19 patients, 88 are the residents of the port city and the rest 119 are residents of different upazilas of the district. "The total number of COVID-19 patients are now stand at 4,595 only in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

Of the newly detected, 26 COVID-19 patients were identified after testing 263 samples at BITID, Chattogram in last 24 hours.









Besides, 44 new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) after testing 158 samples, the civil surgeon said, adding that 58 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 117 samples in last 24 hours.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 patients were also identified at private hospital Imperial Hospital limited in Chattogram after testing 138 samples. On the other hand, seven residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 62 samples at Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital in last 24 hours.



