Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:01 AM
207 more test positive in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 12:  A total of 207 more people were tested positive for coronavirus at five COVID-19 laboratories in the district after testing 738 samples in last 24 hours.
Of the newly detected 207 COVID-19 patients, 88 are the residents of the port city and the rest 119 are residents of different upazilas of the district. "The total number of COVID-19 patients are now stand at 4,595 only in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
Of the newly detected, 26 COVID-19 patients were identified after testing 263 samples at BITID, Chattogram in last 24 hours.




Besides, 44 new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) after testing 158 samples, the civil surgeon said, adding that 58 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 117 samples in last 24 hours.
Seventy-two new COVID-19 patients were also identified at private hospital Imperial Hospital limited in Chattogram after testing 138 samples. On the other hand, seven residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 62 samples at Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital in last 24 hours.


