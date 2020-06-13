Govt continues relief work amid Covid-19 crisis





According to the information received from the district administrations of 64 districts as of June 11, nearly 211,017 tonnes of rice have been allocated as relief and distributed 1,71,781 tonnes of rice among about 1.5 crore families across the country, said an official handout on Friday.

The government has so far allocated more than Taka 123 crore in cash for purchasing other relief materials, including baby food.

Of the total amount, Taka 95.84 crore has been allocated as cash assistance and Taka 80.74 cr has already been distributed.

Besides, Taka 27.14 crore was allocated for baby food aid while nearly Taka 21.75 crore has already been distributed among about 14.49201 lakh people of about 6.90946 lakh families across the country. -BSS

















