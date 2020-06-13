Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:01 AM
latest
Home City News

Govt continues relief work amid Covid-19 crisis

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The government is continuing relief distribution across the country as part of its humanitarian assistance to mitigate people's sufferings rendered by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the information received from the district administrations of 64 districts as of June 11, nearly 211,017 tonnes of rice have been allocated as relief and distributed 1,71,781 tonnes of rice among about 1.5 crore families across the country, said an official handout on Friday.
The government has so far allocated more than Taka 123 crore in cash for purchasing other relief materials, including baby food.
Of the total amount, Taka 95.84 crore has been allocated as cash assistance and Taka 80.74 cr has already been distributed.
Besides, Taka 27.14 crore was allocated for baby food aid while nearly Taka 21.75 crore has already been distributed among about 14.49201 lakh people of about 6.90946 lakh families across the country.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Young girl gang raped in Jashore; 2 held
JU student leaders demand research-friendly budget
Three with cold, fever die in Pabna
Zone-based lockdown: LGRD Minister instructs to activate bodies at union level
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Freedom fighter killed, 10 injured in Gopalganj turf war
DNCC detects Aedes larvae at 147 houses
Industries Ministry takes top position in e-file management


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft