Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:01 AM
Russia nuke-sub enters service

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, June 12: Russia's most-advanced new nuclear-powered submarine entered service on Friday, the defence ministry said, at a time of growing arms control tensions between Moscow and the West.
The Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) - designed to carry Bulava intercontinental nuclear missiles - was enrolled into the navy during Friday's Russia Day celebrations.
The announcement comes against the background of a rift with Western powers over Ukraine and fears of a burgeoning arms race following the demise of a landmark Cold War-era nuclear pact.
The Borei-A (Boreas) class submarine is named after a ruler of the medieval Kievan Rus, the territory in modern-day Ukraine from which the Russian state would later emerge.     -REUTERS


