Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:01 AM
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

PARIS, June 12: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus   crisis.
VIRUS SPREADS QUICKLY IN AFRICA
The speed the new coronavirus jumped from 100,000 to 200,000 confirmed cases in Africa shows just how quickly the pandemic is accelerating on the continent, the World Health Organization says. "It took 98 days to reach the first 100,000 cases, and only 18 days to move to 200,000 cases," Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa, says.
EU BORDER PLAN
Brussels sets out plans to fully reopen the 27-nation European Union's internal borders on June 15 and to allow travellers from Balkan countries to enter the bloc from July 1. Europe's borders with the  rest of the world will open more gradually after that -- and only to countries where the pandemic is seen as under control.
RACE FOR VACCINE  
A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the US biotech firm Moderna will enter the third and final stage of its clinical trial in July with 30,000 participants. Brazilian officials announce an agreement with China's Sinovac Biotech to produce its coronavirus vaccine in the state of Sao Paulo, where tests involving 9,000 volunteers are to begin in July.
AIRLINES SUE UK GOVT
British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair say they have launched legal action against the UK government over its "flawed" 14-day quarantine introduced earlier this week in response to the coronavirus. They say it will "have a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs".
UK ECONOMY NOSEDIVES
Britain's economy shrank by a fifth, or 20.4 percent. during April due to the coronavirus lockdown, stoking concerns over a recession. Taken together, the slump over March and April was three times worse than during the global financial crisis of more than a decade ago, the Office for National Statistics says.    -AFP


