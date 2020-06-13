Virus lawsuits hit governments





The recovery in stocks came despite fresh evidence of the scale of the economic damage caused by lockdowns, with the British economy shrinking by a record 20.4 percent in April and eurozone industrial output hammered.

In Italy, one of the countries initially worst hit after the disease emerged in China last year, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was questioned by prosecutors Friday over the government's initial response.

Prosecutors from Bergamo, the northern city worst hit by the virus, have launched an investigation into why a quarantined "red zone" was not enforced around two towns back in February, a month before a national lockdown.

Italy will meanwhile from Monday enter a new de-confinement phase which will see amateur contact sports -- including team sports -- allowed from June 25. And in Britain, airlines British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair launched legal action against the UK government over a "flawed" 14-day coronavirus quarantine system introduced this week.

Britain has the world's second highest coronavirus death toll after the United States, with more than 41,000 deaths. Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 421,000 people and infected over 7.5 million.

A worrying social crisis is brewing in Latin America where the coronavirus pandemic is spiralling, experts are warning, as fears of a second wave in the United States sent shivers through global markets.

More than 1.5 million people have been infected in Central and South America -- 70,000 of them are already dead -- with no signs of the disease slowing, especially in hard-hit Brazil. The crisis could provoke the region's "worst recession in history", the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said.

The fracture lines in Brazilian society are already evident. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic's scale, calling COVID-19 "a flu".

Fears of a second wave of the virus in the United States plagued markets on Thursday after a spike in new infections in key states including Texas, California, Arizona and Florida, which fanned concerns as the nation slowly reopens. -AFP



















