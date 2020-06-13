Army disposes of ‘wartime’ mortar shell

BRAHMANBARIA, June 12: Bangladesh Army has disposed of a 'wartime' mortar shell in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

A nine-member bomb disposal team from Cumilla Cantonment led by Major Fahmida Siddiq disposed of the mortar shell in Halipyat field in Akhaura Dakkhin Union in the upazila.

Fahmida Siddiq said it is suspected that the bomb might have been thrown in the area during Liberation War, 1971 and remained unexploded till now.

Officer-in-Charge of Akhaura Police Station said the mortar shell was found in Abdullahpur Purbapara Village on March 22 during digging of soil.

Police, then, went to the spot and recovered the bomb.