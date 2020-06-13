

Summer fruits like jackfruit flood Pirojpur markets

The district soil is not so suitable for jackfruit and mango. So, these two traditional fruits are being brought from other districts where jackfruit and mango are available.

There are few domestic and natural plants of the species in the district. People sell some of their homely grown jackfruits and purchase mangoes. Or, some sell mangoes from their trees and purchase jackfruits.

Jackfruit trees can't tolerate water logging. So the farmers do not prefer to cultivate it.

There are some 8-10 years old jackfruit trees in different villages. People consume their fruits seasonally.

Agriculturist Jagatpriyo Das said, jackfruit is rich with nutrition. It is cheaper. All family members can taste it together. He added the remains of the fruit are food of cattle.

Chief Medical Officer of local Diabetic Association Dr. Rafiqul Islam Dipu said, vitamin, calcium and mineral are available in jack fruit. These are very useful for human bodies.

The natural yielding of jackfruit has been good this year. Locals said it is for favorable weather. The jackfruit production in the district cannot meet the local demand. But this season the production has been a higher than that of any previous years. Local people like jackfruit for its taste and multi-vitamin quality. Also its seeds are used as vegetable. Old people and children like this juicy and sweet fruit.

Jamal Uddin Hawlader of Masimpur in municipal area said, "Seasonally we do business of jackfruit and earn at least Tk 20,000 after meeting the family consumption."

Geta Rani of the same area said, "Every year 15-20 jackfruits we get from our trees. More than half of these we sell for buying mangoes. We don't have mango trees."

Seasonal traders collect fruits from different villages and sell these in different spots, haats, and bazaars.



















