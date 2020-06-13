Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:00 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Summer fruits like jackfruit flood Pirojpur markets

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Summer fruits like jackfruit flood Pirojpur markets

Summer fruits like jackfruit flood Pirojpur markets

PIROJPUR, June 12:  All haats and bazaars in the district are witnessing a huge arrival of seasonal fruits including jackfruit and mango.
The district soil is not so suitable for jackfruit and mango. So, these two traditional fruits are being brought from other districts where jackfruit and mango are available.
There are few domestic and natural plants of the species in the district. People sell some of their homely grown jackfruits and purchase mangoes. Or, some sell mangoes from their trees and purchase jackfruits.
Jackfruit trees can't tolerate water logging. So the farmers do not prefer to cultivate it.  
There are some 8-10 years old jackfruit trees in different villages. People consume their fruits seasonally.  
Agriculturist Jagatpriyo Das said, jackfruit is rich with nutrition. It is cheaper. All family members can taste it together. He added the remains of the fruit are food of cattle.
Chief Medical Officer of local Diabetic Association Dr. Rafiqul Islam Dipu said, vitamin, calcium and mineral are available in jack fruit. These are very useful for human bodies.
The natural yielding of jackfruit has been good this year. Locals said it is for favorable weather. The jackfruit production in the district cannot meet the local demand. But this season the production has been a higher than that of any previous years. Local people like jackfruit for its taste and multi-vitamin quality. Also its seeds are used as vegetable. Old people and children like this juicy and sweet fruit.
 Jamal Uddin Hawlader of Masimpur in municipal area said, "Seasonally we do business of jackfruit and earn at least Tk 20,000 after meeting the family consumption."
 Geta Rani of the same area said, "Every year 15-20 jackfruits we get from our trees. More than half of these we sell for buying mangoes. We don't have mango trees."
    Seasonal traders collect fruits from different villages and sell these in different spots, haats, and bazaars.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army disposes of ‘wartime’ mortar shell
Summer fruits like jackfruit flood Pirojpur markets
Netrakona OC blamed for torturing complainer
172 more people infected with coronavirus in three districts
4 detained in 3 districts
Seven die with corona symptoms in 5 districts
Boral River turns into canal
62 fined in Rajshahi


Latest News
Mohammad Nasim's condition now slightly better
Bangladeshi-American Nina Ahmad wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania AG
Journalist Shahed Chowdhury admits to hospital
No gathering of world leaders at UN in September: UNGA president
Malaysia turns away boat carrying around 300 Rohingya
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals: Indian SC
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus
China not winning battle against COVID-19, says Nicholas Burns
Coronavirus may force IPL out of India, chairman says
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Thoughts on public health education
2 Dhaka physicians die of coronavirus
Bangladesh records highest 46 deaths from COVID-19
Bagerhat lawyer held under Digital Security Act
No plan to deal with C-19 crisis: Economists
Peru’s ginger exports soar during pandemic
Tk 5,68,000cr budget proposed
Chaotic empty roads and a German lesson
Tobacco products to get costlier
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft