Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:00 AM
Netrakona OC blamed for torturing complainer

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, June 12: Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kendua Police Station Mohammad Rasheduzzaman has allegedly tortured a person who made a complaint against him.
On Monday, Ratna Akter, wife of Golam Mostafa, submitted a written complaint of torturing by the OC to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police of Mymensingh Range.
It was stated in the complaint on June 4 a monetary-dispute settlement meeting was being held at the house of one Enamul in Southpara Village.; the meeting was attended by two Poura-councillors, one ward member and a number of local influentials.
On information, the OC came and on charge of gambling, he arrested nine persons including three public representatives and local influentials. He  produced them before the district court.
 Earlier, he arrested Golam Mostafa and tortured him in the police custody. According to the complaint to the DIG, he arrested Golam Mostafa in retaliation for complaining against  him and being a witness of an incident involving  Kendua Upazila vice-chairman.
 Golam Mostafa was released on bail by Netrakona Court. He was admitted into Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital. Medical Officer Shraddananda Nath of the hospital said wounds of beating were found on different parts of his body including hip.
Hearing the news, Additional Police Super (Crime) Fakhruzzaman Jewel went to the hospital to see Golam Mostafa. He talked with doctors and his family members.
Her wife Ratna Akter said, "My husband is a simple man. In retaliation, the OC arrested him. He is threatening time and again over phone."
She demanded  exemplary punishment for the OC.
OC Rasheduzzaman said, the allegation is baseless;  Golam Mostafa got wounded for jumping from second floor while being arrested at the gambling spot; he was admitted into the hospital for primary treatment.
To tarnish the image of the police, the false accusation has been made; it is a drama, he defended.   
Superintended of Police Md. Akbar Ali Munshi said, he has heard  about the allegation. Following written allegation, legal action will be taken after an inquiry," he assured.


