172 more people infected with coronavirus in three districts





BOGURA: Some 98 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,135.

Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information at a press briefing at around 8 pm on Thursday.

Among the newly infected people, 58 are male, 30 female and 10 children.

Three persons also died of the virus during the period, taking the total number of death to 11.

NOAKHALI: Some 73 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district.

Noakhali CS office confirmed the information on Thursday.

Among the newly infected cases, 45 are in Sadar Upazila, one in Begumganj, 12 in Chatkhil, seven in Sonaimuri, five in Companiganj and three from Kabirhat Upazila.

So far, 1,174 people tested positive for the virus here and 17 died.

The upazila-wise break-up of reported coronavirus cases are: 481 in Begumganj, 341 in Sadar, 83 in Chatkhil, 83 in Kabirhat, 62 in Sonaimuri, 67 in Senbag, 34 in Subarnachar, 14 in Companiganj, and nine in Hatiya Upazila.

Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and Corona Focal person Dr Nilima Yasmin said among the newly infected people, one is the officer of Dutch Bangla Bank.

Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said maximum of the infected people are the resident of Chowmuhani Municipality.

Meanwhile, a former chairman of Mirwarishpur union parishad died with coronavirus-like symptoms on Thursday morning, Dr Asim added.

BANDARBAN: DC of the district has contracted coronavirus.

DC Mohammad Daudul Islam tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

CS Dr Aung Sui Marma confirmed the information.

Dr Aung Sui said sample from the DC was collected on June 9 as he have been suffering from fever and sent to Cox's Bazar PCR lab.

The report which came on Thursday found him positive for the virus.

DC Daudul might have contracted the virus as he attended many programmes but he is doing well now, said the CS.

However, a medical team visited his residence to observe his health condition and he will take treatment from there, the CS added.

A total of 78 people including the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing have been infected with coronavirus in the district. Seventeen of them made recovery from the virus.

























