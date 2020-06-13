4 detained in 3 districts





NOAKHALI: Two persons including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested with 17 yaba tablets in Char Fakira Union of Companiganj Upazila on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Fayez Ullah Jacky, 27, son of Hafiz Ullah and vice-president of BCL Char Fakira Union Unit, and Mahi Uddin Razib, 29, son of Babul Mia of the same area.

Local sources said on information, police conducted a drive in a sawmills owned by Kashem Mia in Chaprashirhat Purba Bazar Bank Road area at night, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

Officer-in-Charge of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Arifur Rahman confirmed the incident.

COX'S BAZAR: Police on Wednesday morning arrested a Jubo League leader in a case filed over torturing elderly Awami League (AL) leader Nurul Alam in Chokoria Upazila of the district.

Accused Ansur, 40, president of a ward unit Jubo League leader, was arrested from Shatmara area under Shaplapur Union in Moheshkhali, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Iqbal Hossain.

A video of torturing the elderly man making him undressed had gone viral in the social media few days ago.

Following the torture, he was expelled from the party.

GOPALGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 arrested a female human trafficker from Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday midnight.

Arrested Rashida Begum, 40, is the wife of Amir Hossain of Rajoir in Madaripur District. Amir Hossain is also involved in human trafficking.

RAB-8 Camp Commander Superintend of Police M Tajul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-8 arrested Rashida in Dignagar area.

























Four persons including a female human trafficker were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Noakhali, Cox's Bazar and Gopalganj, in three days.NOAKHALI: Two persons including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested with 17 yaba tablets in Char Fakira Union of Companiganj Upazila on Thursday.The arrested persons are Fayez Ullah Jacky, 27, son of Hafiz Ullah and vice-president of BCL Char Fakira Union Unit, and Mahi Uddin Razib, 29, son of Babul Mia of the same area.Local sources said on information, police conducted a drive in a sawmills owned by Kashem Mia in Chaprashirhat Purba Bazar Bank Road area at night, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.Officer-in-Charge of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Arifur Rahman confirmed the incident.COX'S BAZAR: Police on Wednesday morning arrested a Jubo League leader in a case filed over torturing elderly Awami League (AL) leader Nurul Alam in Chokoria Upazila of the district.Accused Ansur, 40, president of a ward unit Jubo League leader, was arrested from Shatmara area under Shaplapur Union in Moheshkhali, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Iqbal Hossain.A video of torturing the elderly man making him undressed had gone viral in the social media few days ago.Following the torture, he was expelled from the party.GOPALGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 arrested a female human trafficker from Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday midnight.Arrested Rashida Begum, 40, is the wife of Amir Hossain of Rajoir in Madaripur District. Amir Hossain is also involved in human trafficking.RAB-8 Camp Commander Superintend of Police M Tajul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-8 arrested Rashida in Dignagar area.