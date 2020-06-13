Video
Saturday, 13 June, 2020, 3:00 AM
Seven die with corona symptoms in 5 districts

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Seven persons including a woman died with coronavirus symptoms in five districts- Tangail, Sirajganj, Madaripur, Bogura and Bhola, in two days.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A tailor died with coronavirus symptoms in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Shah Alam Mia, 32, was the son of Md Kashim Mia of Harbhanga Village under Mahera Union in the upazila.
Upazila Health Complex Medical Technologist Izazul Haque said Shah Alam submitted his blood sample here on Wednesday as he was suffering from cold and respiratory problems. His blood sample was sent to a lab in Dhaka for test on Thursday.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Maleque confirmed the incident.     
SIRAJGANJ: A sales representative died with coronavirus symptoms at his house in Bajrapur Rail Gate area of Ullapara Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Shukur Ali, 28, was the son of Abdul Khaleque of the same area. He worked as a sales representative in Kohinur Chemical Company in Kapasia of Gazipur District.
Deceased's Brother Shahadat Ali said Shukur returned home from Gazipur three days ago. Since then he was suffering from respiratory problems.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.
Ullapara UNO Md Arifuzzaman said the administration has locked down the deceased's house and blood samples of his family members were collected.   
MADARIPUR: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in the district town on Thursday.
Deceased Ranjan Kumar Shil, 60, was the owner of a saloon in Pathakkandi area.
He died at Madaripur Sadar Hospital at around 8:30pm, said Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr Akhil Sarkar.
Locals said Ranjan has been suffering from fever and respiratory problems for the last 10 days and admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.
So far, five persons died with coronavirus symptoms in the district in the last seven days.
BOGURA: Three persons died with coronavirus symptoms at isolation unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital in the town on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Saleha Begum, 49, of Dhaoa Para, Abu Yusuf, 37, of Barpur area in Sadar Upazila, and Saidur Rahman, 68, of Banail area in Shibganj Upazila.
They were admitted to the hospital with the virus symptoms in the morning.
RMO of the hospital Dr Shafique Amin Kajal confirmed the incident.
BHOLA: A grocery trader died with coronavirus symptoms in Pakshia Union of Borhanuddin Upazila in the district on Thursday.
The deceased, aged about 60, was suffering from fever, cold and respiratory problems for last five days. He died in the morning.
Borhanuddin Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Tapati Chowdhury confirmed the incident adding that, the deceased's blood sample was not collected yet due to some limitations of the hospital.
However, he was buried following the health guideline, the official added.


