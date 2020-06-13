Video
Boral River turns into canal

Different crops cultivated on its bed

Published : Saturday, 13 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, June 12: Once stronger Boral River has now turned a canal.
On its riverbed, different crops such as paddy, chilli and brinjal are being cultivated.
The river has lost its usual navigability due to rampant irrigation by raising a dyke at the upstream. Unplanned dykes and more than one bridge have been built on it.  
The deserting condition of the river was also caused by the Padma River which developed a sandy status. Boral is a branch of the Padma.
The bottom of the Boral has been by swelled by salinity. Its banks got closer. Many installations have been raised along the banks. Its chars are being occupied by land grabbers.
Boral was originated from Rajshahi's Charghat as the branch of the Padma River. Mixing with the Hura Sagar, the river has joined the Jamuna River at Nakalia point flowing over Bagha, Bagatipara and Boraigram of Natore, Chatmohor of Pabna, Bhangura and Faridpur.
Once for communication facilities, installations like Arani Bazar, Rostompur Poshurhat, Paka Bazar, Jamnagar Bazar, Bashbaria Bazar, Tomaltola Bazar, Bagatipara Thana and Doyarampur Cantonment are located along  Boral banks.
A flood-resistance dyke was raised at the mouth of the river at Charghat causing a halt to the normal flow. In the 1981-82 financial year, the dyke was made by Water Development Board to make flood-free the upazilas along the banks.
Principal Sahabaz Ali of Arani Alhajj Mahila Degree College said the normal water flow of the river has been blocked because of sluice gates and dykes in different points, and now it looks like a canal.
"Now cultivations of various crops are taking place on its bed," he pointed out.
In the rainy season, the river contains some water. But in the dry season, it turns a dry river.
Farmer Kalim Uddin of Arani Gochar Village said in the absence of water in the river, farmers of the localities are running various farming activities. Also, cattle are being grazed on the dry bed.
Once they would cultivate their farming lands by irrigating water from the Boral River. Now the irrigation is being made by installing swallow tube-wells in the bed of the river.
Assistant teacher Kamrul Hasan Jewel of Arani Government Monomohoni High School said the trading centres along the river are set to lose its tradition for wanting water in the river. He added the water layer is going down following an excessive irrigation of underground water. If the river is not re-dredged immediately, it is likely to go for a desertion.
Referring to the drying during the dry season, Bagha Upazila Agriculture Shafiullah Sultan said farmers face problems in irrigating their paddy fields. He feels the necessity of dredging it immediately.


« PreviousNext »

