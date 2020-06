RAJSHAHI, June 12: Separate mobile courts here on Wednesday fined 62 people for defying health guidelines.

Mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates of the district administration conducted separate drives in different upazila of the district and fined 62 people Tk 34,170.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque confirmed the matter.

He said they were fined for violating health guidelines such as not wearing face masks.