Missing FF’s body recovered at Assasuni

SATKHIRA, June 12: A freedom fighter (FF), who was washed away by strong current in the Kholpetua River on Thursday, was found dead on Friday morning in Assasuni Upazila of the district.Deceased FF Abdus Samad Sana, 62, was a resident of Hazrakhali Village in the upazila.Locals said the embankment of Hazrakhali part on the Kholpetua River broke due to the impact of cyclone Amphan that created a canal.Three persons including Samad Sana were returning home from Mariyala Village at around 7:30am on Thursday. At that time, while crossing the canal, Sana was swept away by the strong current in the river.After a long search, the body was recovered from a Kewra garden in front of Nazrul Sana's house in Hazrakhali Village on Friday morning.Officer-in-Charge of Assasuni Police Station Golam Kabir confirmed the incident.